Computer at the root of numerous issues
On Aug. 10, The Journal Gazette printed an Associated Press article that declared Myanmar a “sacrifice zone,” a place that destroys itself for the good of the world. It would be better to say for the good of its military leaders and China. If the mining of rare earth elements is the “wolf” destroying Myanmar, then we need to be concerned because this same “wolf” is in our country.
We have several rare earth element mines here. The largest is in San Bernadino County, California. Many websites give info about Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine.
The uses of these 17 different elements are various, including smartphones, digital cameras, computer hard discs, fluorescent and LED lights, flat-screen TVs, computer monitors and electronic displays, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries, to name a few.
Neodymium is used in EV batteries and its use is expected to increase by 600% over the next two years. Solar panels do not use rare earth elements but do use a range of minor metals including silicon, indium, gallium, selenium, cadmium and tellurium, most of which is imported.
The question is: Do we really need the computer in our car controlling the steering, brakes, door locks, heat and AC, radio, etc., and do we need the annoying touch screen that requires taking your eyes off the road to change anything?
Our lives are controlled by too many things that use rare earth elements. The problem is they are hard to refine and the process of separating them is what really contaminates the earth. We use too many of this earth’s resources on unneeded things. Now we want to go to Mars and more. Will we just destroy it when and if we get there?
What I’m saying is that the computer is the mother of the “wolf,” and here I sit writing this on my computer. Should it be pried from my cold dead hand ...
Marlin Culy
New Haven
Thoughts on refunds
I would like to thank all the Indiana state leaders who worked so hard to return my tax money to me, even fighting through a paper shortage to deposit my money electronically.
But I do have one question: Are we being overtaxed or underserved by our great thinking leadership of Indiana?
John Modezjewski
Fort Wayne
GFL’s promising debut hasn’t been carried through
GFL did an outstanding job the first week they picked up our trash. It was picked up right on schedule. The next week, not so much!
Our pickup day is Tuesday. After several neighborhood calls to 311, we finally got it picked up on Friday. It’s Tuesday again, the third week, and yet again no garbage pickup. Finally, they came on Saturday. Fourth week, Tuesday morning, I’m on the phone, heard something, looked up and saw a GFL truck, I got excited and said, “OMG”! My doctor’s nurse on the other end asked what was the matter? I said they picked up our garbage on the day they’re supposed to. I commented that it would be nice not to have garbage cans in the front yard for the week. Later, I realized it was recycling day and they hadn’t picked up the trash after all.
If you want to change our schedule, please let us know. I think the neighborhood would be more amenable to that than having our garbage bins sitting in the driveway for a week.
In all the years we had Republic as our garbage hauler, the only time I can ever remember them being late was when we had a snowstorm. I hate to think how long the garbage will sit this winter before GFL gets around to it.
Vicki Hoffman
Fort Wayne