Keep milkweed cultivated for monarchs to thrive
I belong to a Facebook group called Indiana butterflies. I see so many posts of monarch eggs, chrysalises and butterflies. Most are south of Indianapolis.
I am sad to say I have not seen a single monarch butterfly yet this summer. I can’t help but wonder if the derecheo destroyed more than property. It is unusual to have seen none by this time of the year.
We need monarchs, and other pollinators, to do their jobs and pollinate the fields and flower beds around northeast Indiana. Without them, we would have fewer crops – no fresh produce and flowers along with crops to export for future investment in the country and animal feed.
This year we need something to remind us of just how Mother Nature can take care of us if we won’t take care of ourselves. I realize most people view milkweed as just a weed. It is always mowed down or sprayed to make room for cultivated crops. But the monarch butterfly relies on milkweed for every stage of its life, from egg to butterfly. No milkweed, no monarchs.
I want my world to include monarchs along with all of the other various butterflies and bees. Help by allowing a small patch of milkweed to grow on your property. A small gesture makes a big difference to monarchs and our crops.
Laurie Butts
Columbia City
CHEERS to the crew who cleaned up the storm debris on Ardis Street in Waynedale. They did a neat, thorough job, and there was nothing left for us homeowners to do.
David Pillar
Fort Wayne
Reunion won’t celebrate all class members
I consider myself a successful adult, graduated from college, good jobs, great husband, kids and grandkids. Then why did the arrival of the invitation to my 50th class reunion strike me with terror?
All at once I was transported back to a flat-chested redhead with acne. Your basic nerd.
The reunion will last all weekend and feature a parade and a football game where former football players and cheerleaders will go out on the field. That was my answer.
Just the jocks and cool girls got recognition. Not the former marching band members who worked just as hard. Or the newspaper staff who covered the game. We were never cool enough, just band geeks and nerds.
Well, all of us nerds left town the day after graduation and never looked back. We became business owners, doctors, lawyers, architects and successful people.
So enjoy your glory days reunion, Class of 1972. I threw my invitation in the trash.
Marilyn Stevens Petersen
Fort Wayne
Court loses legitimacy
The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson is based on the majority justices’ personal religious beliefs, and not the Constitution. This puts the court on par with the Supreme Judicial Council, the supreme court of Iran.
This decision took away a right women have had for 50 years. A right affirmed by previous Supreme Court decisions. This equates our court with the Supreme Court of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the supreme court of the Taliban.
I won’t be surprised if the next mass killing is at a woman’s health care clinic in a state where abortion remains legal. Because, thanks to this court, every crazy has access to an assault weapon.
Terence Anderson
Angola