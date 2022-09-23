Future elections in doubt if we don’t act now
How long does Indiana have to stay red?
I guess so we can remain one of the most polluted states in the nation. Heck, we don’t need to worry about saving our planet; we just dump whatever wherever we want, as long as someone is making a lot of money.
We don’t have to worry about women’s rights when we have Gov. Eric Holcomb jumping in in August, signing off on banning most abortion rights so we could be the first state to do so. I guess unlike other states that let women vote on this, he wanted to make sure he could fulfill a promise he’d made “to support legislation that made progress in protecting life.” But let’s not consider if it puts the life of the mother at risk or if she has to go out of state or her insurance won’t cover a life-threatening procedure because she had to go out of state. Our Republican governor, senators and representatives really don’t care to hear what women think or need.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. Please vote, because if Diego Morales, the Republican running for Indiana secretary of state (the highest election official) wins this year, he can change or challenge future elections. Morales previously said he wanted to slash the state’s 28-day early voting period in half and called the 2020 election a scam, according to The Associated Press.
This may be the last chance we get to have a somewhat legal election, so please vote!
Sarah Johnson
Fort Wayne
Supermajority leaves issues unaddressed
On Sept. 15, Indiana women lost their authority to fully control their own bodies. Our autonomy, dignity and freedom have been hijacked by a minority of extremists who base the law on their personal ideology.
Allen County women are not represented.
Sen. Liz Brown and her personal ideology do not represent her constituents.
Although she is running unopposed on Nov. 8, you can choose to not vote for her and show her that she lacks your vote of confidence.
The National Organization of Women, the Northeast Indiana Chapter, demonstrates their disdain of Sen. Brown’s lack of care and outreach of the senator’s constituents. Sen. Brown has chosen her own personal religious beliefs rather than reaching out to those she represents.
Sen. Justin Busch chose to vote with the supermajority in the Indiana Statehouse on SB 1 as well, rather than reaching out and listening to his northeast Indiana constituents.
The Statehouse may look very different come Nov. 9.
Kieran O’Dowd
President, Northeast Indiana Chapter NOW
Election questioning in line with Lutheran traditions
Wasn’t the Lutheran Church established by questioning authority? A few questions I’d like the former teachers decrying Mollie Hemmingway (Letters, Sept. 14) to answer.
Have any of them read the book?
Don’t all Americans have the right to speak out and question political issues?
Where in the Constitution does it say judges can step in just weeks before a national election and change the way we vote?
Why is the first move by the “new” Democrats to bar the views of someone who disagrees with them? Sounds rather fascist to me.
William LaBrash
Fort Wayne