Voting is our remedy as rights are denied
“Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it” and “when they came for me, there was no one to speak for me”: both great quotes that speak to the times now.
I am not for abortion as birth control, but it is sometimes medically or emotionally necessary. Without abortion, every pregnant woman will bear a child even if it will kill her (such as in a fallopian tube pregnancy), even if from rape or incest. How many women will die again from coat hangers?
Wouldn’t it be nice if we all love and support these mothers and babies?
Orphanages will become necessary again for these unwanted children. I have a brother from an orphanage. They said he was deaf; he was never deaf, it was from neglect at 3 months old. That was in Fort Wayne 65 years ago. Will you adopt or support these babies? Or scream foul because you are taxed to do so?
Once rights are reversed, what’s next: gay, interracial, interreligious marriages, voting (you once had to be a white male landowner to vote in this country), free speech, privacy, health care, keeping and bearing arms? What if I don’t like your right to do something?
Many of you are laughing, saying that can’t happen. Oh, but it can! It’s starting now. Will your rights be next; when do they come for you?
Speak at the election box, vote while you still can. How much will you tolerate? Stop this now.
Cindy Mack
Fort Wayne
Women must safeguard rights at ballot box
I read Laurie Gray’s June 19 op-ed regarding abortion rights (“Separate – and still unequal”) with great interest. She offered a ray of optimism that several provisions of Indiana’s constitution could protect women’s right to a safe, legal abortion at least in limited cases.
But, realistically, any possible protection is not likely to rise to the level of access that had been afforded by Roe v. Wade and which is now in imminent danger of being repealed by the GOP-controlled Indiana legislature.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the right of women to have control of their own bodies can no longer be treated as a back-burner issue. If the ability to obtain a safe, legal abortion in Indiana is a right you believe in, then your most effective recourse is to vote only for state and federal candidates who vigorously support abortion rights.
Don’t sit on the sidelines in November. Make your voice heard.
Margaret Ankenbruck
Fort Wayne
Worrisome threats
Kaliningrad, Russia, is 1,000 miles from the rest of Russia, separated by Belarus. Russia has a SARMAT RS 28 missile site there; its SATAN 2 has 10 warheads that could destroy England 1,200 miles away with London and its more than 8 million people.
Lt. Gen. Evgeny Buzhinskay is upset with Britain’s Sir Patrick Sanders on his attitude toward Russia on Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin claims he may destroy England this winter.
I, as a Disabled American Veterans commander, hope the threat is not real.
Joe Sablic
Fort Wayne
A conflict of interest?
Given Clarence Thomas’ stance on Roe v. Wade, his concurring opinion on the majority Supreme Court decision and his zealotry toward overturning other Supreme Court decisions, I would like to simply ask: Would the narrow-minded judge mind if we go back and reverse the 1967 Supreme Court decision in Loving v. Virginia? After all, is it not possible that it is a repugnant thing, a moral outrage, to have interracial marriages? After all, what would his white separatist friends from Jan. 6 think of his immoral stance?
Kevin Krajewski
Fort Wayne