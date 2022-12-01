Is city really using COVID aid properly?
I keep seeing local uses for American Rescue Plan Act dollars (COVID funds) – potentially for the new county jail; to help with the rate increase for GFL trash collection (still scratching my head on that one – Sen. Mike Braun’s office is supposed to be looking into it); and most recently the municipal service radio communications tower on the Avenue of Autos project.
I try to understand how these uses have anything to do with COVID in 2020-2021. The recurring theme I find (but never saw this with the GFL reasoning) is that “cities and counties are able to take a portion of funding to replace revenue they would have made in the last few years if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic” (per JG article).
What I have not seen, and have tried to look up, is what the projected revenue was for 2020 and 2021.
My thought was to find the revenue numbers from maybe 2017, 2018 and 2019 and see budgeted 2020 and 2021 numbers. But nowhere can I find numbers that are being used to predict the shortfall. Seems we should see transparency in those anticipated dollars from our state, county and city governments.
And, taking this a step further, I still argue there are better uses for the ARPA money. What about the entertainment and food industry in the area? Did they and their employees receive decent compensation? We need to really consider uses for this money! Especially when tax revenues are in abundance!
CINDY DOUGLASS
Fort Wayne
Music cutbacks defy Manchester’s mission
Music is a keystone of our culture. Why, then, do we continue to cut music education programs and the experts who build them?
This is the question plaguing my mind as I grapple with Manchester University’s decision to cut the positions of Dr. Debra Lynn and Dr. Pamela Haynes.
It is because of Dr. Lynn that I was able to sing at the Vatican and direct the choir at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Venice. She is why graduates were able to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York, with one of those performances debuting her own composition.
These awe-inspiring musical experiences are created through conviction, expertise and community. In fact, these musical experiences are touted on Manchester University’s website as a reason to enroll!
Manchester University’s mission statement reads, “Manchester University respects the infinite worth of every individual and graduates persons of ability and conviction who draw upon their education and faith to lead principled, productive, and compassionate lives that improve the human condition.”
Where is the proof of this mission in the recent cuts to Manchester’s music program?
I hope fellow readers will join me in support of music education. Write letters to Manchester University and share your thoughts on social media using #saveMUsic.
As for me, I will continue to speak out against this decision. In the words of Madeleine Albright, “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.”
JENNIFER HIBBARD
Fort Wayne