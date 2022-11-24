With elections past, a time for reconciliation
A historical and significant midterm election has taken place.
Looming large over the midterms was the omnipresence of Donald J. Trump, who ostensibly campaigned for a number of senatorial candidates in key political battleground states.
As with past elections he had been involved in, Trump has and will continue to take great credit for victories of those he endorsed. Of course, the defeat of prominent candidates he endorsed for senatorial and gubernatorial bids cannot be construed in any manner as having a negative influence on election deniers, chief among them Trump himself.
Defeats should be, first and foremost, acknowledged and accepted once the electoral process – including electoral recounts and, if needed, judicial proceedings – has been carried out in the proper manner in accordance with state and federal election laws married under the principles of state and federal constitutions.
Before the outcome of all races nationwide had been determined, and indeed even before all election polls had even closed, Trump choose to cast doubts and aspersions upon the electoral process in several battleground states. For him, the big lie remains forever his modus operandi.
Yet, going forward, with a Republican takeover of the House, the challenge that is placed before that party is to demonstrate that it can and will be willing and able to govern on behalf of all citizens it represents and not stand as subservient to the dictates of an individual who while even out of office displays little respect for the political, governmental and judicial institutions he may again seek to oversee in a presidential administration.
With great concern and prayer, let’s now go forward as a nation and attempt to heal the political wounds both major parties have inflicted and in particular from the 45th president and seek bipartisanship, common goals and govern and be governed as Americans first, not as MAGA Republicans or liberal Democrats.
Kevin Krajewski
Fort Wayne
Fifth graders’ musical uplifting experience
On Oct. 20 and 21 at South Side High School’s auditorium, Weisser Park Arts Magnet School’s fifth grade presented the musical “Willy Wonka.”
They had worked nine weeks on this production; the fifth graders put together an amazing show. It was inspiring, wonderful and uplifting.
I want to thank students, teachers and everyone who put this together. It was hard work well done. Like the song says, maybe someday “we will be able to eat the dishes.”
Thank you, Weisser Park School, and keep up the good work.
Mary Thiel
Garrett
Wallet found; day made
On Oct. 21, our daughter dropped her wallet in the parking lot at Jefferson Pointe.
We got the call from our daughter around 8 p.m., and she was so upset, telling us her “whole life” was in the wallet.
We told her there are a lot of honest people in this world and it probably has been turned in.
After a call to security at Jefferson Pointe and a short time later, she had her wallet back.
Thank you to the person or people who turned it in. Their honesty is so appreciated by our family.
Nancy Bassett
Auburn
A vote for democracy
To paraphrase one of my favorite movies – 1931’s “Little Caesar” starring Edward G. Robinson as Rico – mother of mercy, is this the end of Trump?
The people have spoken; democracy is not broken.
L.K. Siever
Avilla