Statistics undercut transgender bill
I am pleased to see The Journal Gazette report meaningful data on the transgender population (“How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?,” March 6). It is certainly more factual than anything Sen. Tyler Johnson, author of Senate Bill 480, bothered to include in his FAQ on the bill.
However, I feel the article still doesn’t accurately represent the whole picture.
For example, Johnson asserts treatment is “irreversible.” Insofar as any surgery is reversible, Johnson’s own stunts during Senate hearings suggest things are not nearly as black and white as he might want to believe. If he had bothered to type “gender detransition surgery” into any decent search engine, he would have easily found doctors providing such services.
As noted in the article, a desire to detransiton is exceedingly rare, occurring in fewer than 2% of patients who transition. Indeed, the article further notes that a 2021 metaanalysis of 27 studies in the U.S., Europe and Canada reported 1% of patients expressed any regret. A 2020 paper out of the University of California – San Diego found that only 5% of those who detranstioned – 0.4% of all transgender patients – did so because they believed the transition wasn’t for them. I don’t want to dismiss the pain and suffering these people experience, but to use them as a Trojan horse to ban transgender care speaks to an agenda driven far more by partisan showmanship than a legitimate concern for patients.
If Johnson were more concerned about the well-being of his patients, he would be mindful of the 56% of transgender youth who have contemplated suicide, or the 31% who have actually attempted it. For every person who decides to detransition, there are 30 transgender teenagers who find the pain of living without treatment so agonizing that death is preferable.
Gender transition can be largely reversed even after 30 years. In the case of an attempted suicide, first responders would be lucky to get 30 minutes.
Intentionally or not, Johnson and fellow senators have concluded that a dead Hoosier is better than a detransitioning Hoosier. Voters should let them know how wrong-headed this is and make sure the House comes to a more rational, humane decision.
Joseph Quinlisk
Fort Wayne
Harm of SB 12 worse than any book
Maybe I missed it, but has anyone seen the evidence that library books actually harm minors? I’ve heard and read many times about parents, grandparents, clergy members and other caregivers sexually harming children, but not books selected by professional librarians.
Yet our Indiana Senate has passed Senate Bill 12. It removes one of the legal defenses if somebody thinks a school librarian gave a child a harmful book. There’s no proof required that the child was harmed, just that the child got the book from the school library and a prosecutor thinks it is harmful.
The bill is based on section 35-49-2-2 of the Indiana Code about material or performances supposedly harmful to minors. It is all about sex, not violence, bigotry or anything else that might arguably harm a child – if library books actually ever do harm children.
Existing law sets up a lot of hurdles before a book can be deemed “harmful,” but SB 12 removes one that protects school libraries from prosecutorial harassment. I think the other protections will still deter all but the most fanatical prosecutors, but SB 12 demonstrates that fanaticism is on the rise. So does the recent cancellation of a Carroll High School theater production, reportedly because it addressed sexuality and someone objected with “threatening tones.” (There needs to be a criminal investigation into that incident.)
If anything, SB 12 makes things worse for children. They easily pick up dubious sexual information all around them. Librarians provide books that deal with the complexity of sexual issues thoughtfully, compassionately and educationally. Pressuring librarians not to buy good books because of their subject matter means minors will have less access to information they need. Meanwhile, SB 12 is a warning to college students not to become school librarians.
The bill also creates an administrative nightmare designed to harass schools. It requires them to put basic publishing information about every book in their library on their website – then provide any student’s parent or guardian who wants it a printout of the same. What a waste of time and money.
Before the Indiana House considers SB 12, I hope someone in power there will demand to see proof that Indiana children are being harmed by reading library books. I don’t think any such children exist.
Evan Davis
Fort Wayne
Momentum on TB can be restored
In 2020, more than 10 million people contracted tuberculosis; 1.5 million people died from this infectious respiratory disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely stunted progress toward eradicating TB, costing millions of lives.
These deaths should not be happening. With proper funding and attention, TB is preventable, treatable and curable.
So how can we get back on track? The End TB Now Act is bipartisan legislation that sets bold targets to reach and treat the most vulnerable populations affected by TB. This act will strengthen coordination with global organizations, increase support for research and development of new medicines to treat TB, and improve the capacity of nations globally to combat high burdens of TB.
Prior to the pandemic, the End TB Strategy and United Nations High Level Meeting targets were on track to prevent an additional 43 million people from developing TB before 2030. COVID-19 has derailed this trajectory, and this act can recover the progress that has been lost.
The End TB Now Act can save more than 6.6 million additional lives by 2030, and $1 trillion in global financial loss. As a constituent of Indiana, I call on Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young and Rep. Jim Banks to support the act. To build back progress, Congress must take action now.
Priyanka Meesa
Fort Wayne
Aquifer under threat without protections
Williams and Defiance counties in Ohio, in addition to parts of northeast Indiana and southeast Michigan, have relied on the Michindoh Aquifer to provide inhabitants with an abundant supply of life-sustaining water.
A plan, proposed by Aqua- Bounty, to build a genetically engineered salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio, would pump 5 million gallons per day of your water from the Michindoh Aquifer and dump it into the St. Joseph River with who knows what in it.
The possibility of numerous cattle concentrated animal-feeding operations locating in Williams County could become a reality. Increasing numbers of CAFOs, regardless from livestock, poultry, or aquaculture, only increase the risk of depletion and pollution to groundwater or surface water.
Our politicians spend millions of our tax dollars on projects to clean up Lake Erie. This situation will only worsen as more CAFOs locate within the watershed. Our representatives never address the source of the problem. Money is all they are interested in. They care nothing about you and me and the future of our life-sustaining systems.
Lyle Brigle
Edon, Ohio
Myanmar regime as corrupt as Putin’s
In Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to more than another two decades.
Gen. Min Aung Hlaing has appointed a judge to intimidate Suu Kyi with charges of voter fraud and corruption. In fact, Min Aung Hlaing and his military officers are corrupt. They do not want freedom, human rights and democracy. Min Aung Hlaing wants to resurrect the Ne Win military rule.
Ne Win’s disciple, Than Shwe, is Min Aung Hlaing’s mentor; he placed Suu Kyi under house arrest for years. The people of Myanmar consider Suu Kyi a charismatic leader. And the International Court of Justice has criminalized Min Aung Hlaing as a crooked general.
What’s different between the Putin regime of Russia and the Min Aung Hlaing regime of Myanmar? Both have committed atrocities and genocide on innocent civilians, including pregnant women and children as well as the elderly.
Aung Chin Win Aung
Indianapolis