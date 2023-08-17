Transgender hysteria creates more victims
The Journal Gazette on Aug. 9 had an opinion piece written by Chuck Zumbrun in response to Wendy Davis’ op-ed of Aug. 5.
Thank you so much to Zumbrun. Presenting a sane and rational reply to the original piece gave me hope for our society.
Davis’ piece about people who are transgender and how they are ruining sports for female athletes was a classic “Chicken Little” story with the sky falling everywhere. Her lack of understanding of the biology was sad.
People who are trans are not monsters getting ready to attack cisgender people in restrooms, locker rooms or anywhere else. Actually, they are probably more intimidated to be in a locker room than others and would rather not have to worry about the issue.
Trans people are simply people whose bodies do not match their souls. That has nothing to do with anyone other than themselves and those close to them.
As Zumbrun pointed out, the Department of Education has already addressed this issue. Cases where there are concerns are handled based on criteria already in place.
The Indiana legislature (where, theoretically, less government is touted by the people currently in office) has done more governing in inappropriate areas than it should have done relative to school funding, poverty, Medicaid and environmental concerns. They wrote legislation preventing transgender kids from receiving the appropriate gender-affirming medical care they need. It seems that people who are trans are more at risk from “monsters resorting to hysteria” than the other way around. Does Davis realize the cruelty presented in her piece?
Those who think people who are trans are trying to destroy society are the very people doing the actual destroying.
I appreciate Zumbrun for pointing out that the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are given to everyone. Instead of creating baseless scenarios, how about trying to share a little love?
Roxana Rockwell
Fort Wayne
Scooters given fair chance to prove their worth
I support the city’s decision to end the shared scooter program with Veo.
Initially, I welcomed Veo coming to town with shared scooters and bikes as a fun alternative to walking or driving, especially for out-of-town visitors. I have lived downtown and in West Central for more than 30 years, but after several years of observing Veo scooters around town, I have turned against the program.
Scooters are routinely turned over or parked in the middle of sidewalks. Recently, while walking downtown, I counted five downed scooters and even saw one in the river across from Headwaters Park.
Many scooters have been vandalized and are in rough shape. Often, someone on a scooter recklessly goes around me and other pedestrians on the sidewalk.
In short, the scooters are a safety hazard to pedestrians. I applaud the city for giving Veo the opportunity to bring scooters to town on an experimental basis. The scooters could have been a net benefit to Fort Wayne.
Unfortunately, scooter users have not been responsible enough to justify continuing the program.
Chris Ruckman
Fort Wayne