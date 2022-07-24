Strangers, neighbors aided in storm’s wake
I want to send a very sincere thank you to all the I&M workers and the many other electric company workers from outside Fort Wayne who came in to help restore power to the Waynedale and Aboite areas after the June 13 derecheo.
They worked both day and night in extreme heat and humidity to get our power back on.
I also want to offer sincere thanks to the Samaritan’s Purse volunteers who came into town to assist with cleanup of debris as well as provide meals to anyone affected by the storm. Lastly, a sincere thank you to all those who helped their neighbors in any way, whether it be with cleanup assistance or providing food or shelter. It was a tremendous effort by all involved.
Jeff Hoehn
Fort Wayne
Disregard of journalists among nation’s failures
As a journalist, I am disgusted by how President Joe Biden handled the question of who is responsible for killing Jamal Khashoggi.
In October 2018, Saudi Arabia brutally murdered their own journalist after luring him to the Saudi Embassy in Turkey. Khashoggi was one of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strongest critics.
In December 2019, a closed trial in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the murder, but the two most senior officials implicated, including an adviser to the crown prince, were cleared.
While Biden said he asked the prince about the topic, he did little to challenge the prince when he said he had punished those responsible. According to MSN news, the Biden administration released an assessment from the intelligence community that the crown prince had approved the operation.
Not to push for justice in Khashoggi’s murder is hypocritical and sets a dangerous precedent.
The 2019 World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, found hatred for journalists has turned into violence, fueled by the hostility expressed by political leaders toward media in many countries. During Donald Trump’s presidency, comments toward the media flamed a growing climate of hostility, some of which continues today. In 2022, Reporters Without Borders, “which assesses the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories,” ranked the United States 44th in the world.
This decline started before the Trump presidency. Surveillance programs such as the bulk collection of communications metadata under the Patriot Act, undertaken by the George W. Bush administration, and the Obama administration’s overzealous crackdown on leaks are just two examples.
One of the markers of a healthy democracy is a free press. Biden is the face of our democracy. If he does nothing when another country puts a journalist to death for criticizing their leader’s behavior, it is as if he has condoned the Saudis’ actions.
I am deeply concerned by the message this sends to other countries and to those within our own country as to how journalists should be treated. We are supposed to be the gold standard of what a democracy is. We are failing.
Ellie Bogue
Fort Wayne
Downtown parking less convenient
Obviously, parking downtown is getting harder day by day as a result of all the activity.
When big events are coming up, many meters are covered with “no parking today” bags.
During several events at the Embassy Theatre, I have been told it was OK to park our bus by those meters because they are marked for an upcoming event or a past event.
I believe the city needs a way to date those so we are not prevented from parking several days in a row – more parking for all.
Janet Niedermeyer
Fort Wayne
Minority rule sending state toward bottom
One of the pressing issues in the state, in my opinion, is the electing of “Neanderthal” politicians whose only purpose is to gaslight social issues for their own narrow-minded agenda.
Sen. Mike Braun is fine with interracial marriages being decided by the state. (Cleanup on aisle Braun – again.)
Rep. Jim Banks in 2017 told us a Mexican caravan was headed toward Indiana with drug lords, rapists and murders. To my knowledge, we are still waiting. (It might be time to fire Tucker Carlson’s son and find a new messenger.)
Attorney General Todd Rokita is wasting our tax money to sue the Biden administration concerning the southern border of not the state but the country, stating that migrants are crossing the state border. (I guess Rokita has another idea for harvesting our crops and our meat and poultry industry.) Now he is using our tax dollars to investigate the doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim.
State Sen. Liz Brown announced they will make sure they get the anti-abortion law right, even quipping that Hoosiers who cross a state line for an abortion will be prosecuted.
We also have a small faction of individuals who listened to the big lie and are using it to fly un-American, vulgar anti-Biden flags. At least it helps the rest of us identify the card-carrying crazies and election deniers. (I hope they don’t get paranoid because I am sure some of their neighbors, friends and even family are talking and laughing behind their backs).
It is not too late for the state to change course if the majority wants to. While I am sure those who have filled themselves with anger will refuse to change, they are the minority. The majority does believe that abortion should be a woman’s right, that we need stronger gun reform, accept the LGBTQ community, contraception and personal privacy in the bedroom.
The other part we need to examine: Have any of the people on the list above given any help to fix inflation or gas prices? No, because there is no simple answer and they would rather obstruct.
The majority needs to rise up and no longer allow minority rule or I am afraid we will be vying against Mississippi as the 50th-ranked state.
Thom Bauer
Fort Wayne
Future NBA players deserve more attention
Our community and northeast Indiana have much to appreciate and enjoy. That has come by bringing components that become common causes.
For example, Fort Wayne has been recognized as one of the best minor league cities in the USA. And our location in our region makes it appealing to many families, friends and neighbors.
Some of that has happened because our region has been fortunate enough to produce skilled athletes in a variety of sports who often return to their roots when their sports careers have ended. Supporting them is fun during their careers, and we do that very well.
However, there is a weak spot with one of our sports, and that is basketball.
We have the privilege and pleasure to see high-level talent passing through Fort Wayne as members of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The players’ objective is the NBA and their parent team, the Indiana Pacers. Even those who get traded were here for us to enjoy. And keep in mind these are young kids in a strange town, hoping for a chance at the big time. So our support matters in their lives.
My concern is that our community, in a state noted for its passion for basketball, is missing this top talent on its way to the NBA. Much of our neglect comes from our newspaper’s failure to bring greater visibility to the Mad Ants. If you want to see future NBA stars, see our team play. Everything about the Mad Ants fits our region’s profile.
I ask that the newspaper bring more notice to the team, give them prominent space in the sports section, do personal interviews, share the players’ ambitions and make them a part of us. These people are worth our attention and support.
Help them remember Fort Wayne as a positive part of their lives.
Noel Hupp
Fort Wayne
Economic inequities become more apparent
The economy is manmade. It is not some mysterious, unpredictable force of nature.
Anyone who works 40 hours a week should be well on their way to financial security. Every day, more and more American workers come to the realization that someone else is receiving the benefits of their efforts.
As we witness an analysis of corrupt leadership, we wonder why we are ticketed for speeding to our third job in order to clock in on time. Trillions of dollars are stashed in offshore accounts while Americans decide which essential to forgo.
May I please share my affirmation?
“If the paycheck makes you smile, stay and work awhile. If the paycheck makes you frown, tell the boss you’re out of town.”
Rob Bogle
New Haven