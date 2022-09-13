MAGA ethos embodies ‘soul of our nation’
President Joe Biden, in his Sept. 1 address to the nation, spoke of “The battle for the soul of America.” That is a true statement. It is a spiritual statement as our souls are created by God and are eternal. Using a spiritual term indicates we are not just in a battle over ideas but that there is a deep spiritual battle occurring in our nation.
Biden angrily demonized millions of Americans for having values that protect life, ensure religious freedom, speak freely, bear arms, honor marriage between a man and a woman, uphold the nuclear family, secure borders, live in safe communities and educate our children as we choose. Our founders chose to incorporate these values into the language and principles of our original documents.
Today, anyone standing for biblical values and constitutional principles is called “MAGA” and slandered as dangerous, hateful, violent and extreme. As the president claimed “MAGA” people oppose the Constitution, law enforcement and the rule of law, he and his Democratic Party have been doing exactly that. This is a classic tactic of the progressive movement.
We are aware of the Democratic Party’s disregard for the Constitution in our election laws, disregarding the law for their offenders, bringing phony indictments against opponents, attacking our freedoms, being censored for disinformation and oppressed by the IRS and FBI. Our democracy is in peril by these very things just mentioned.
Since Biden has no good record to run on, all he and his party can do is attack former President Donald Trump. Trump is a real threat to the Democratic elites because he stands for nationalism and a strong America. The Democratic elites and some Republican elites believe in globalization and socialism where those in power become very wealthy, powerful and controlling of the rest of us.
Yes, we are indeed in a battle for “the soul of our nation.”
Annie Humphrey
Berne
City’s water threatened by potential fish farm
Fort Wayne gets its drinking water from the St. Joseph River. Currently a company, Aquabounty, is planning a GMO salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio. This facility would pump more than 5 million gallons of water from a regional aquifer and dump it into the St. Joseph River.
Residents of Fort Wayne should be aware that along with the treated waste coming your way, there could potentially be other substances. A chemical known as MS 222 is used to stun the fish before they are killed. Google MS 222 to see if it is something you want to risk in your water.
The Ohio EPA is taking comments on the discharge permit for the Aquabounty facility. The comment period runs until Monday. Comments can be made to: Ohio EPA-DSW, Attn: Permits processing unit, P.O. Box 1048, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049 or emailed to epa.dwscomments@epa.ohio.gov. Include the permit names or ID number. (NPDES permit No. 21H00115 and PTI No. 1493317) in the subject line of emails.
Stand up for your drinking water. Tell the Ohio EPA not to allow a discharge permit for Aquabounty. This time, environmental concerns need to override economic concerns. The rights of nature need to be brought to the forefront and addressed before we greenlight every project just because it provides a few jobs. Water is essential for life. We need to respect that before our future looks as bleak as the western United States where water is concerned.
Susan Catterall
Hamilton