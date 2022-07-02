‘Accomplishments’ set Hoosiers, cause back
The Inside 2022 Legislative Update lists four “accomplishments” of the session that must be truthfully addressed.
1) Putting taxpayers first: The GOP supermajority refuses to pause the gas tax, allowing two increases at a time when oil companies are price-gouging us. Our wages are lower than national averages yet our housing costs soar. We’re losing workers and the poor are worse off due to overcollecting personal taxes and not providing services.
2) “Protecting” girls’ sports is an attempt at punishing anyone who doesn’t fit a binary view of gender. Shame on the GOP for adding to the pain of someone dealing with gender dysphoria. May they all be held personally responsible for any mental/physical harm that comes to a child due to this hateful legislation they’re so proud of.
3) Increasing election security is based on the big lie. The secretary of state and Board of Elections certified there hasn’t been election fraud in our state. I’ve been watching the Jan. 6 hearings and learning along with America what caused the Capitol attack. Donald Trump and all who still believe his “stolen election” lie, including many in the Indiana GOP, are responsible for this deadly attempt at a coup.
4) Empowering Hoosier parents is based on a conspiracy theory about a law school course invented and spread by Republicans. This disinformation campaign pits parents against teachers, board members, other parents and even children, bans books, incites violence. Is it any wonder we’re losing teachers?
Linda Mills
Fort Wayne
Samaritans find other points of commonality
I have been engaging in acts of kindness for years, including on June 18.
I cut up a fallen tree from the storm aftermath for relatives and hauled the brush to the Lake Avenue site to unload it.
A moment after I began the unloading process, I was approached by two delightful Hispanic ladies, a mother and daughter. They asked if they could assist me in unloading the brush from the trailer.
During our conversation as we worked, I learned that the daughter is a graduate of Saint Francis and holds a degree in elementary special education. I have been a teacher for more than 50 years and have degrees from Saint Francis myself.
I was very grateful for their help, a wonderful random act of kindness.
Michael Floyd
Fort Wayne
Term limits can neuter power-hungry politicians
While America burns, our elected officials on both sides of the aisle are fiddling.
They don’t have our interests at heart, only their own. They don’t represent us anymore but are only interested in their wealth, power and control and chasing after the almighty dollars.
They have become morally and spiritually bankrupt. They have forgotten whom they work for and whom they represent, and don’t care.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Our elected officials have become power-hungry tyrants. All fairy tales start by “if I am elected.”
We need term limits on all elected officials. Government is for the people, by the people.
Mike Peare
Huntington
A bold proposal
Clyde Markley’s tongue-in-cheek letter (“Lawmakers’ focus must be on children,” June 20) suggested we arm teachers, janitors, cafeteria workers, household staffs and members of the Supreme Court.
But wait! he added. How about outlawing assault weapons and high-capacity magazines?
Sounds like a bold move, but it would be a good start.
Jane B. Arata
Fort Wayne