Tubbs’ book worth reading – and reading again
Ever since its release, I debated with myself about how to support local author Sharon Tubbs’ success with her new book, “They Got Daddy.”
I had wondered in my mind about simply submitting a praise-filled commentary focused entirely on Sharon’s excellent writing and inspired weaving of her own family’s story against the larger backdrop of continuing systemic racism. Another option would have been to fold her accomplishment into a generalized revelation about authors I have known personally, an interesting but irrelevant tale. I’ll spare you that one!
Thankfully, I don’t have to take either approach. John Christensen and The Journal Gazette beat me to the punch with his Feb. 18 review of Sharon’s book, coupled with an insightful interview that made my comments unnecessary. Still, I do want to put the word out that it is an excellent book and one that really reflects the wisdom and dedication of its author.
I’ve encountered Sharon numerous times working overtime on her computer and have been amazed at her willingness to interrupt her busy schedule to exude friendliness and concern for others. The faith about which she writes evidently guides her daily approach to life, and is essential to the final form of her latest book. I’m reading it for the second time and recommend it highly to any thinking person.
Richard B. Hatch
Fort Wayne
Party-boat plan destroys Rivergreenway’s flow
I was both deeply disappointed and dumbfounded to read the Feb. 21 headline, “Contested party boat plans approved.”
After moving from Illinois, I found the river trails to be one of Fort Wayne’s greatest assets. I’ve biked and walked along the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers. The first time I biked along the trail section leading to and from Johnny Appleseed Park – the section west of the park that will now be essentially destroyed by private party-boat interests – I thought, “This is one of the most beautiful and natural stretches on any of the trails.”
I am not against party boats. But it is extremely clear this is the wrong place for them.
Mark Hogan
Fort Wayne
Many to thank for making six-day newspaper possible
I read T.R. Kearney’s letter (Feb. 16) outlining his frustration in having to wait an extra day for Saturday sports scores. His Egg McMuffin will never be the same again.
Fort Wayne is lucky to have a daily newspaper at all. If Kearney wants to blame someone for The Journal Gazette’s cutbacks, he should be complaining to Macy’s, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, PetSmart, Kohls and the many other businesses that no longer pay to advertise via the newspaper. He should be upset not with the JG but with Facebook, Craigslist and Nextdoor for the loss of classified revenue.
Does he think the JG canceled Sunday because they’re lazy and just want a day off? It costs money, money from ad revenue, to put out a daily paper and get it delivered. When there still was a Sunday edition, my sister had to wait until Monday afternoon for it because the JG couldn’t find anyone to deliver it and had to put it in the mail.
Be thankful we still have a six-day paper. Thank Meijer and Menards for advertising in the weekend issue. Thank (and patronize) the small businesses that still advertise daily. Advertise your garage sale in the classifieds to support the paper.
Since 2005, the country has lost more than one-fourth of its newspapers and is on track to lose a third by 2025. Isn’t a six-day quality newspaper better than no paper at all?
Kitty Morrissy
Fort Wayne