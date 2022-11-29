Alzheimer’s funding can give future families hope
November is National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support Hoosiers affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
As the holidays approach, it brings to mind my mother’s passing in December of 2012. She was first diagnosed with short-term dementia 12 years earlier, after which the roller coaster ride began. As the disease progressed, every day was filled with ups and downs. I was a single, only child who had to work full time and was not able to stay home with her.
My hope every year is that this is the year an accurate early detection test will be developed and that a better medication to slow the disease progression will also be developed. This is why I advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association.
This year, I am asking U.S. Rep. Jim Banks to support $226 million in funding for Alzheimer’s research, so other families and caregivers do not have to face the burden I did. It is only through increased awareness and research funding that we will discover new ways to treat and eventually prevent Alzheimer’s and other dementias. That’s why we need Congress, including Rep. Banks, to continue investing in this disease.
There is a saying in the Alzheimer’s community that you “lose your loved one twice” – first, when they forget who you are, and second, when they finally die. It’s very true. Love every minute you have with your loved ones; you never know when it will end.
LESLEY RADTKE
Fort Wayne
Constituents’ views on gun violence go unheard
While I know I am wasting my time, I feel the need to contact Indiana’s congressional representatives every time there is another mass shooting committed by an angry young man who had access to an assault weapon. Where does his right to kill end and my right to be safe begin?
Invariably, I get a reply educating me about the Second Amendment, which was enacted when young men carried muskets.
Sen. Todd Young’s website has a drop-down menu that alphabetically lists topics from which a writer may choose. The e-mail cannot be sent until a topic is selected. I think it is worth noting that there are no topics listed under the letter “G” on Sen. Young’s page.
CINDY POND
Fort Wayne
Methodist dissidents should emulate Christ
I was very disappointed to read that 105 congregations disaffiliated from the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church because of its stand on homosexuality.
I was taught not to judge. I was taught it was very important to lead people to Christ, not find reasons to reject them. If a homosexual accepts and believes in Christ, who am I to judge whether their lifestyle is “acceptable”? We are all sinners. God makes the final judgment.
We as Christians are supposed to live our lives as Christ would. Would Christ reject a homosexual? I don’t think so. It would seem to me that the disaffiliated churches may have forgotten the meaning of Christianity.
RONALD BAKER
Fort Wayne
Writer reminds us of politicians’ mandate
Thank you, Scott Rumage. Your Nov. 22 letter, in response to a letter published Nov. 12, is so refreshing! “To tell the truth and act with integrity while fighting to expand voting and end gerrymandering” is essential for all politicians and every one of us.
JONI WEBER
Fort Wayne