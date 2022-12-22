Two-tiered system best to overcome overcrowding
Mayor Tom Henry’s DWI arrest is a timely example of why we don’t need a new big jail. However, the latest court hearing with Judge Damon Leichty spells doom for low-level offenders and taxpayers as our arrogant commissioners continue the march to a new 1,100-bed facility that will look and behave like a state prison because that is the design concept – necessarily high security.
Instead, we could separate the sheep from the goats, with the low-level offenders using a new jail operated by our outstanding community of compassion using the current downtown jail and building a much smaller maximum-security facility.
According to the sworn testimony of the design company, a jail “half the size” would take much less time to build. ACLU attorney Ken Falk said treating low-level offenders outside of the big house is more “cost efficient.” However, this testimony clashed with the county attorney, who insisted that the plan “can only be” the thousand-bed gulag envisioned by the county commissioners and supported by Henry perhaps until his Otis moment (referring to the “Mayberry, RFD” character who locks himself up when he has had too many drinks).
The mayor needed help, not handcuffs, but police were required to lock him up. These common catch-and-release, or catch-and-cook, low-level offender situations are why we have an overcrowded jail.
By keeping the downtown jail run mostly by social services for low-level offenders, the police would have less stress and more time to concentrate on high crime. Henry – who is a GOAT (greatest of all time) but not one of the goats – would have been treated at a much lower cost.
Attorney Diana Bauer, representing the advocacy group Help Not Handcuffs at the hearing, said we need a “more compassionate response” than the big jail plan.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne
Jail, Courthouse should be nearby
Why are we moving the jail so far from the Courthouse? The jail should be walking distance from the Courthouse.
Transporting prisoners from a long distance makes no sense, plus it cost money and personnel.
I think there is land to build on and connect to the existing jail.
Dale R. Dolby
Fort Wayne
County leaders ignored neighborhood’s needs
Leading up to the Dec. 16 hearing, the government of Allen County intentionally excluded members of the community from their discussions regarding the relocation of the county jail and new toxic waste site, including the people who will be directly affected by these developments. The residents of Sunnymede and their livelihoods were not taken into consideration.
What kind of community leaders intentionally omit the people and their environment in a process of development? We have been an established neighborhood since 1940. We are not collateral damage, and we wholly reject the addition of a jail and toxic waste dump to our neighborhood.
The disregard for our well-being is cruel and discriminatory. We should have equal rights in this county, including the fundamental human right to a safe environment. The plan to add a toxic waste site and jail to a residential neighborhood with a park and ball diamonds is reckless and harmful. There is no place in a neighborhood for these sites, and there is no justification for this decision.
The well-being of families and the environment should be at the top of the list when making these decisions. The new jail should be built in an appropriate location that accommodates the constant interference it will have with its surrounding environment.
If you want our neighborhood for your new jail and toxic waste site, you should have to buy us out. Nothing you do will compensate for the damage this will have on us and our environment.
Amanda Scheitlin
Fort Wayne