Unacknowledged bias is still pernicious
Police do a tough job each day to try to keep things working well for all of us. But they are people with lived experiences just like the rest of us. Unfortunately, almost all of us grew up in a culture that values “whiteness” and devalues others. Those of us who are white are for the most part oblivious to it because we are supported and protected by it. Hence the term “white privilege.”
This strikes many of us as nonsensical because it is hidden from our conscious mind. It is called implicit bias, a form that occurs automatically and unintentionally that nevertheless affects judgments, decisions and behaviors. We all have biases; some we are aware of, some we are not. But racial bias is endemic and has caused great pain and hardship and will continue to until it is faced. If you think it doesn’t affect you (like I did), Google “implicit bias, Harvard” and take the short anonymous quiz.
So, back to the police. They may have to make tough split-second decisions that can affect another’s life. We know the statistics are different for contacts involving unarmed Blacks vs. unarmed whites, for example. If the police officer is not aware of his unconscious bias, he may make a decision that takes an innocent life. This same bias, of course, can have serious consequences when it involves hiring people, judging them from the bench, approving loans or selling homes. And we know there are racial disparities in all those areas.
For those of us who are older, it may be easy to remember some of the stereotypes we grew up with: depictions in the movies and lack of representation on TV, on governing boards and in politics. Some of that is better now, but the signals are still there if you have eyes to see them.
We owe it to our children to quit sending those signals and to give them an accurate depiction of our history. But unfortunately in today’s world, that is being disparaged and called “woke” (as if being awakened to injustice were a bad thing).
Dean Beery
North Manchester
Ambulance dilemma needs creative answers
I offer some considerations to help the ambulance system and spend less money.
Use a different system to schedule the ambulance calls:
1) Unusual but possible emergency
2) Urgent
3) Possibly more of a request for transportation
Why do perhaps 10% of the same people take up maybe 50% of the calls?
Why are other organizations not providing ambulance or basic transportation services? Are the hospitals and others provided an opportunity to offer their own ambulance services? If hospitals offer helicopter transportation, why are they not able to offer ground transportation? Are there any price comparisons?
There was a time when funeral homes and other private services were available at minimal or even no fee. I believe that because of regulations, etc., that type of care is no longer permitted. Why not consider alternatives to the present restrictions and methods of providing ambulance services?
Has anyone considered not only the time from a phone call until an ambulance arrives at a home but also the time to a hospital then how long from the arrival at a hospital until a person is actually seen by a physician? One may not consider the hospital time part of the ambulance system, but it certainly is to the care of the patient and should be considered and known by those involved with the patient care. What is the point of rushing to a hospital and not even knowing the time until a physician actually sees the patient? If one measures the time of an airplane flight in minutes but it takes hours to unload, then perhaps one should rethink the true value of what they are measuring and do something about a time problem where it may be more important.
Who is willing to consider alternate transportation solutions by others, including the private sector?
Dr. Earl Braunlin
Fort Wayne
Trump’s freedom proof of corrupt system
A couple from Indianapolis has been charged for their actions at the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. At the same time, Donald Trump is facing criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star named Stormy Daniels. I would like to think that the crime or crimes committed at the Capitol were far greater than paying a porn star hush money.
And yet Trump has yet to be charged for his actions and words that were responsible for the attack on our Capitol.
America needs to know why.
We are seeing just how corrupt our political system has become. Not only have no charges been filed against Trump; he is being allowed to run for president again. This is corruption plain and simple.
Sen. Mitch McConnell has said Trump was responsible for the attack. Yet when it came to impeaching Trump, he voted against it. He also claims Trump should be allowed to run again to let the people decide. McConnell goes on to say that if Trump wins the nomination, he will vote for him. This is either corruption, stupidity or, worse yet, both.
Same for Mike Pence. He believes Trump should be allowed to run again. There is no doubt in my mind that had the terrorists gotten their hands on Pence that they would have hanged him. Incredible to me is that few if any in the Republican Party expressed any anger that Pence could have been killed. Here in Indiana, Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun and Rep. Jim Banks never expressed any outrage.
I find that very disgusting.
So after two years of knowing that Trump was 100% responsible for the attack on the Capitol and knowing that Trump and the Republican Party were trying to steal the presidential election, at this time the most important issue is whether Trump paid hush money to a porn star.
Trump should have been impeached and removed from office immediately. Trump should have been arrested and taken to jail on Jan. 7 and held without bond. Our political system is corrupt. Trump belongs in jail.
Curtis J. Ransom
Spencerville
China, Russia extend US humiliation
In early 2023, a four-star U.S. general predicted the U.S. and China “will fight in 2025.” China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, in his first news briefing asked why the U.S. was seeking the “destruction of Taiwan.” That is a good question, given the pattern set in Ukraine with NATO provocations and escalations. China proposed a 12-point peace initiative to end that war and improve cooperative world development.
China has overcome its “century of humiliation” by Western imperialists with the adoption of industrial capitalism. Russia, which suffered a decade of humiliation after the fall of the Soviet regime, is now rebalancing the corrupt privatization of state wealth. The U.S. is suffering four consecutive administrations of humiliation by presidents who expanded war-making and public largesse to billionaires. The silver lining after two of these humiliations is the accumulation of wealth for development. Russia tapped into its vast natural resources and China its great human resources. The U.S., on the other side of the ledger, produced record debt and nearly a $1 trillion per year worldwide military.
China leads world production of solar panels and electric vehicles, including high-speed passenger rail. They have lifted 800 million people out of extreme poverty and outrank all other nations in purchasing power parity. The Russian-German-Swiss-built Nord Stream natural gas pipelines are a “bridge” technology to finally end the use of coal in Europe on the way to zero carbon emissions. Contrary to these positive developments, the U.S. is tragically trapped by its expanded version of Eisenhower’s “military-industrial complex” for wars to “weaken” Russia and China. Our humiliation continues.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne
Reporter’s curiosity informed readers
Nobody writes about journalists; they write about us. I’d like to write about Dell Ford, legendary reporter for the Journal Gazette who died March 22.
In her decades-long career, Dell wrote about people – mostly. Whether their stories were suspenseful, dramatic or poignant, she gave her subjects the full treatment. By that I mean no matter how much she approved of your cause, Dell would delve into your story. She’d call your enemies and your friends, your supporters and challengers.
Dell wrote a story about me published in this paper. She was interested in the contrasting personas of an animal welfare crusader and a civic-arts volunteer. And even though she, too, was an advocate for animals, she found plenty of adversaries among my allies, and quoted their opinions.
Her features weren’t fluff pieces; they were inspired by a desire to know more, sift through layers and make a real person known to her readers.
For a while, we worked on different sides of the building at Fort Wayne Newspapers; she was a reporter for this paper, and I was on the copy desk at the News-Sentinel.
Thirty years later we were reunited by a mutual friend, and I visited her in hospice care. In her room, friends and devoted neighbors sat with her day and night and reminisced about her life.
With their help, I learned more about Dell’s life. I can report that she was “old school,” was respected by her colleagues and was in demand by editors looking for good writers with a certain flair. She was a compassionate patron of Humane Fort Wayne and loved animals, especially her Tibetan spaniel, Tahoe.
Readers knew that a story with Dell Ford’s byline was an invitation to take a journey with a reporter sincerely curious about human nature. What was interesting to her were the things that were unknown. She had no desire to tell readers what they already knew; she wanted to show them what she had discovered.
And we can only discover the real Dell Ford in the reflection of the love and friendship her neighbors held for her these 40 years.
Shelby Stockton Lamm
Fort Wayne