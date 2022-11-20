Politicians undercut educational process
Educators are supportive of healthy cognitive development. Tested teaching strategies are based on psychology that hones specific activities that are age-appropriate.
Bob Morris, a representative of our Indiana legislature, continues to spread misinformation about forces operating in public schools. He sows discord by stating that some perverse social psychoanalysis is encouraged in schools. He draws on the sludge of internet falsehood about children being told to engage in demeaning activity that has litter boxes placed in school restrooms.
My wife and I were recently at a performance by the U.S. Army Field Band and Choir. The theme was based on heroes in all walks of life. They went out of their way to highlight teachers for their courageous work. It was uplifting to see professional military servicepeople have the insight to rise above hyperpolitical views. They worked to provide an atmosphere that called on the audience to rise in affirmations that are encouraging.
Teachers, students, administrators and school support staff have struggled through a pandemic along with the strains of public disrupters who undermined their efforts. It is not a time for political leadership to invite the browbeating of educators with false narratives that undermine integrity.
Political leadership should not micromanage the professionals duly performing their duties among children. Political leaders are part of the process that should promote good outcomes in schools.
Engaging in character assassination of educators and undercutting their rightful authority is simply wrong.
I think political leaders should promote an atmosphere of collegial discourse, not adversarial roadblocks to better child-centered strategies in schools.
Other areas our political leaders could address would be the continued role of gun violence in degrading children’s sense of safety in an educational environment. Kids deserve to feel secure enough to focus on learning, not how they might be shot at school.
Children are aware of lies spread by adult leadership in our election processes. Leadership that rests on hypocritical denial of transfer of power is disruptive of secure feelings in all levels of public service.
Nick Wilhelm
Fort Wayne
Nurses’ kindnesses will not be forgotten
When they say nurses are angels in scrubs, they are so right. I wish to honor everyone on the Parkview nursing team who cared for my son as we wait for organ donors to be found. They had the utmost respect in everything that was necessary for the process. Their kindness will not be forgotten.
Thank you to the nurses for all their care and the sacrifices they have endured. May God bless them and their families for all they do.
Patsy Boucher
Fort Wayne
Individualists have no say in primaries
Now that the midterms are over, what kind of an “-ist” are you? No, I’m not talking about a dentist or a nudist or even a conservationist. I am asking whether you are a left-leaning socialist or a right-leaning fascist.
Those are not my definitions but words that came from the opposing political parties in their ads. I would hope that most people would answer that they are an individualist, “one that asserts individuality by independence of action.”
Our legislature in Indiana has determined that we must be a member of one or the other major political parties and cannot be individualists in how we vote in the primaries. What if you prefer a Democrat in one primary race but also prefer a Republican in a different primary race? Well, our legislature says, “Too bad, So sad.” Pick a party or don’t vote.
That is why we have such an abysmal turnout for primary elections. Allen County had a participation rate of 12.78% in the 2022 primary. Only those fervent supporters of a candidate vote, and the rest say no thanks.
It is time to change our voting laws to get more people to the polls, to energize a new generation of voters and to put new candidates on the primary ballot instead of the same retreads year after year. Those voters I call individualists will take to the polls in droves.
Take the handcuffs off those of us who are individualists and let our voices be heard in the primaries. What are you afraid of?
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne
Fine for registration seems overaggressive
Blocking a fire hydrant, parking in a handicap space ... and forgetting to put your registration sticker on your plate: Those things all carry the same fine. $100.
If you suspect this letter is motivated by recent firsthand experience, you are right.
I was downtown working and came out to the ticket. It is important to note that my plates are not expired. My registration is current and the officer who gave me the ticket knew it was when he or she ran my plate.
The day my registration came in the mail, I threw it in my glovebox because I didn’t have time to put it on and I didn’t want to lose it.
Then I got busy … and forgot.
According to city ordinance, the violation lies in simply not having the current sticker. It says nothing about the actual registration status. So, the officer was justified, dare I say required, to detect this egregious violation.
Shame on me. I deserve to be punished by the city for my laziness and misguided priorities.
But – hear me out – maybe my violation doesn’t quite rise to the level of blocking a fire hydrant or parking in a disabled zone.
The state requires that I pay my annual tithing for the right to drive my vehicle. Failure to do so results in a $15 fine at the BMV.
If I get pulled over and ticketed for expired plates, the fee is $25.
But if I pay my tithing and have the audacity to be too busy to remember to put the sticker on and also have the misfortune of parking in a spot where a police officer with time to kill happens to cruise by, my penalty is four times the one the state would impose for actually being expired.
Seems a little ... disproportionate ... to me.
And while $100 isn’t going to break my bank personally, I know there are plenty of residents for whom it would. Perhaps they don’t deserve to have their finances sapped to the tune of a Benjamin Franklin for a simple oversight.
I have seen small, second-rate cities try to fill their coffers by preying on their citizens with ridiculous fines, but I believe Fort Wayne is better than that. I believe this is a simple oversight. Which is why I am bringing this ridiculous violation equivocation to your attention.
I hope City Council will correct this oversight, but I promise not to fine you $100 for it either way.
Shawn McCarthy
Fort Wayne
Balloons a reckless memorialization plan
Recently there was another balloon release from the organization Rise Up.
When will people realize that this is killing wildlife, polluting the land and air, and littering our treetops?
This is nonsense that the planet is getting dumped on in order to memorialize, celebrate or pay tribute to a cause.
Certainly there are more creative ways to get a message across.
Please, everyone and any cause that wants to do a balloon release, find a better way.
Plant a tree, make a monetary contribution, donate a park bench to commemorate or remember a loved one(s).
There is a fine for littering in the State of Indiana and the price varies by state.
If sending balloons into the atmosphere is so important to these organizations or individuals doing this they should be held accountable, reported and fined.
These fines help to pay for the cleanup of the litter that accumulates on our roadways and communities and waterways.
Let’s get this message across that this is not an acceptable practice and if anyone or group wants to do this, to find another option.
Laura Taper
Fort Wayne