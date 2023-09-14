China gains advantages with unfair practices
What if the United States treated China the way China treats us?
What if American companies simply ignored Chinese copyrights and patents and stole Chinese ideas, inventions and intellectual property as they pleased?
What if the American government targeted Chinese industries by dumping competing American exports at below cost of production to bankrupt Chinese competitors and corner their markets?
What would the Communist Chinese government do if a huge American balloon lazily crossed continental China sending back to the United States photographic surveillance of Chinese military bases and installations?
There are so many questions about what we are allowing China to do in our country that it would not allow us to do in their country. Why are we allowing this to happen and nothing is being done about it?
Ralph Klinker
Monroeville
Root causes of violence require a deeper dive
On Aug. 26, The Journal Gazette reported that in 2021 there were 173 overdose deaths in Fort Wayne. A little research revealed that in the same period there were 48 homicides in Fort Wayne. In 2021, there were more than three times as many drug overdoses as homicides.
Other research will reveal that children ages 0-12 die by motor vehicles at more than double the rate of firearm-related deaths. If we look at the 0-14 age group, the motor vehicle death rate is still more than 50% higher than firearm-related, and even comparing the 0-17 the rate is still higher for motor vehicles. When we start including older children when they are old enough to be engaged in street gang violence including drug wars, then the rate does reverse.
With the above figures in mind, how does The Journal Gazette come up with an editorial headlined “Shameful statistic (Aug. 23)” with the sentence “Gun violence once again is the leading cause of death for children in the United States”? Simple: by shamefully twisting numbers to fit a narrative.
In the Aug. 26 edition was an article I view with a glimmer of hope: “City (Knoxville) countering gun violence with research.” Here is an article that makes it seem as if a group of people, maybe a few groups, are combining their efforts and addressing the root causes of needless homicides. For a change, it looks promising that they are addressing evil/violence instead of the endless attacks on honest, law-abiding citizens’ rights.
Of the 48 homicides mentioned above, nine of them were children. Three of them were very young and were stabbed to death in the same room. And another young boy died by blunt-force trauma at the hands of two women.
Folks, we do not have a hardware problem – we have a heart problem.
Tim Bolinger
North Manchester
JG letters reflect anti-GOP bias
The Journal Gazette’s letters are a joke. All they ever publish are letters from people bashing Republicans.
Has anyone ever taken a good look at President Joe Biden and his family? If not, you’d be wise to switch your channel to Fox News. But only do it if you’re interested in learning the truth.
I hope The Journal Gazette will publish a letter from one who only votes for the person, not the party.
Patricia Yeiter
Fort Wayne