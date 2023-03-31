Grocery, greenway is an unfair swap
Recently, the Mary Cross Tippmann Foundation donated property on Pontiac Street for a grocery. This all looks good to the community. The southeast area needs a grocery store.
However, what is going on behind the scenes? Is there a swap of this site for the land being developed at Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue? Is this Rivergreenway parcel near the St. Joe River (owned by Joey Tippmann) being given a green light for development in exchange for the Pontiac site?
Mayor Tom Henry stated in a recent announcement, “It’s vital to meet the needs of the community as we work each day to provide excellent quality-of-life opportunities for the health and well-being of our residents.” What about the health and well-being opportunities for those using the trails?
Kathi Weiss
Fort Wayne
Climate blather distracts from issues
What great writing by John Mohr (“Electric-car folly, Letters, March 21). Somehow we have to get the world to recognize this hoax and focus on the problems we can fix – drugs, hatred, senseless murders.
We are not creating climate change. We never have and never will.
Mother Nature is in total control of our climate. When we can prevent volcanoes, tornadoes, tsunamis, hurricanes, etc., then we should believe we can control the climate.
Mike Keller
Fort Wayne
Awareness lacking in admonition
Chris Elliott’s letter (March 16) criticizing Emory Earl Toops is intriguing. I’ll take his word that he is a great, dedicated teacher as well as all the colleagues he knows. Somehow missing is the connection to his admonition to “Toops and others to get their facts straight before pointing fingers at dedicated teachers.”
Unless Elliott and every colleague he knows (to be dedicated, unbiased and anti-racist) are the only social studies teachers in our glorious land, it is not clear why he should feel “insulted.”
If he is seeking personal vindication, one is reminded of a recent presidential debater saying he is the least racist person in the room.
On Indiana Academic Standards, does Elliott recall former Gov. Mitch Daniels’ attempt to ban Howard Zinn’s book? Or the current anti-“woke” rhetoric of Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida?
As for political rhetoric, has he cogitated on the motivations of the anti-”woke” rhetoric of Republican politicians?
I agree with his urging “every citizen to resist falling for political rhetoric,” but I’d include every topic in our polarized society, keeping in mind that “you have every right to your opinion” (though it is biased and devoid of merit).
By the way, your freedom to swing your arms in support of your opinion ends an inch from the tip of my nose.
Gee, ma ... I didn’t fall for it and wrote about it!
Kamala Krishnan
Fort Wayne