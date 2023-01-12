Speculation unhelpful to negotiations
Much has been written recently in The Journal Gazette about the negotiations between the Philharmonic Board and the striking players.
The board has wisely chosen to not negotiate the contract in the media, so the comments in the columns and letters are largely in support of the players. That’s understandable, but some of the comments and accusations are so inaccurate and unfair that they need addressed.
I served on the Orchestra Board and Finance committee for several years; I am no longer on the board and not involved with the current negotiations. But, hopefully, I can add a little perspective to the conversation that is currently missing.
I’m certain the board is not trying to “destroy the orchestra,” as some are charging. That is just silly. Why in the world would they want to do that? To the contrary, several current board members are among the largest financial contributors and supporters in the orchestra’s history.
These are trying times for all orchestras. Many of those operating in markets similar in size to the Philharmonic have been running operating deficits for many years as ticket sales and financial contributions have dwindled. Several have already been forced to close.
There are many reasons for these challenges, all well beyond the control of smaller orchestras. They must instead focus on making changes needed to survive. I’m sure that is the focus of the current board and management.
I know many of the Philharmonic players personally. They are bright, talented and skilled musicians. All good people. I really sympathize with the difficult position they find themselves in. The overall orchestra business has changed in ways that don’t serve them well.
Hopefully, these negotiations will be resolved soon, and the orchestra can get back to playing its beautiful music. In the meantime, it would be helpful if we can all be patient and try to keep our comments helpful and informed.
Mick McCollum
Fort Wayne
Time to drop ‘Dilbert’
Can we drop “Dilbert” yet? The strip hasn’t been funny in a long time. More recently it’s been low effort and rude, hardly rising to offensive because the “jokes” are so lazy and dull.
Ah! Women are incompetent and hypocritical, minorities get all the best treatment. Yawn.
There’s more than enough whining about the plights and unfairness to “Dilberts” in the rest of the news. We don’t need it in the comics, too.
Mary Kershisnik
Fort Wayne
Stop patronizing those with signs in right-of-way
I would like to encourage all local residents, regardless of their political inclinations or other issues, to unite in doing something to help beautify our city. It is simply this:
Do not patronize any business that places advertising signs in the right-of-way along our streets and roadways, whether for various home improvements, putting up Christmas lights, power washing, throwing axes (why?), buying houses for cash, buying unused diabetic test strips (which ought itself to be illegal – reselling medical supplies) or for a dental practice (as if good dentists don’t get enough business by word-of-mouth referrals from satisfied patients).
Please help stop this visual pollution of our city by refusing to patronize any business or individual who so litters our roadways.
James R. Crouse
Fort Wayne