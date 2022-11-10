Unimaginative leadership created county’s jail crisis
The more I learn about the Allen County Commissioners’ and County Council’s obsession with building a new jail, the more deeply I question their ability to think broadly and creatively to approach solutions that don’t include building a new facility. Reading the Oct. 21 headline “Federal funds can be used for new jail” has cemented my opinion that our Allen County leadership is on the wrong track.
Since the judge in the lawsuit never decreed that a new jail be built, why are the commissioners and County Council stubbornly moving forward with this plan without seriously considering other, more reasonable, less costly and responsible plans presented by the wiser voices of Sean Collentine, Kevin Hunter, Christer Watson and the advocacy groups Changemakers and Help Not Handcuffs? At least Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell voiced concern that the federal COVID-19 relief funds could be used for jail building. Federal relief funds should be used to help our community in more constructive ways, not to build an expensive new jail, especially without serious consideration of alternative remedies.
James D. Wolf Jr.’s report “Chained to the past, ordered to improve” left me wondering why there has not been better management of the jail. Why has management let the jail get this bad in the first place?
A change in leadership might be the first necessary step in seeing that our county jail meets the criteria Judge Damon Leichty ordered.
Michelle Bandor
Fort Wayne
Kindnesses all around
Thank you to the cul-de-sac neighbor who blew our leaves, to the woman who opened the door for me at Biggby’s in Georgetown and the mother-son team who carried my coffee order out to the car. The world is truly a better place because of your kindness.
Elise Koenemann
New Haven
Balance in viewpoints
Kudos to Mike McMillen for a superbly written and researched article (“21st Century Tammany,” Oct. 20), and to The Journal Gazette for printing it. McMillen notes how “a free and unbiased press” ended 70 years of electoral corruption in New York City.
The role of a free and unbiased press is more vital than ever these days, and I applaud the JG for running an opinion that counters its regular left-leaning viewpoints. A more balanced editorial approach is needed by our sole remaining local newspaper.
Paul Spira
Fort Wayne
Generations being held hostage to cellphone
I, as a senior citizen, am very frustrated.
It appears that if you do not have a smartphone that costs $300 to $600, you are unable to function in the tech world.
Gone are the phone books, so all companies need to be on the internet. I had a business for 30 years, and it is a good thing I closed it in 2019 or it would not have survived. People paid with cash or check, not PayPal or by swiping a credit card on my phone.
It is scan this QR code or tap this. Scroll for pictures or then order this and track delivery. When my landline was out of service and my internet was out, the phone company kept emailing me about the repair, which I did not get because the internet was out.
Yes, I have a flip phone and pay with credit card, cash or check.
Soon I will be a dinosaur in this fast-pace, all-tech world. But I will have my cash in the freezer, buried in the coffee can or in the safety deposit box and safe from hackers.
I can enjoy a walk or run without having my hand hold the smartphone that everyone cannot let go of even for a fall walk.
Andrea Ratajczak
Fort Wayne