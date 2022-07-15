Energy alternatives proven unreliable
The Biden administration would do well to study the experience of Germany, which 22 years ago stepped into the green energy movement with a program of subsidies for solar panels and wind turbines coupled with reduction in coal, oil and natural gas. After the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan, Germany decided also to close its nuclear plants.
By the end of 2021, before the Ukraine war drove prices higher, German households paid 32 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity; roughly triple the average price paid by Americans. Twenty percent in Germany was paid to subsidize wind and solar. Now manufacturers are moving out of Germany for cheaper electricity.
Wind and solar are not only unreliable, but tend to generate the most power when people need it least. Wind turbines produce no electricity on calm days and have to be shut down on gusty days to prevent damage to blades. Peak seasons for wind generation are spring and fall, but peak demand for energy comes in summer and winter when people need to heat or cool homes and offices.
When it’s cloudy and calm, electricity has to come from other sources. Storage batteries to tide homes over only a single day would take a Tesla-size battery for each house. The cost of these batteries would have to be borne by the homeowners. They are very expensive and also made mostly in China, as are solar panels.
Ned Foust
Fort Wayne
A legal inconsistency
According to Indiana law, it is now a felony to coerce a woman into terminating a pregnancy. A doctor must ask whether anyone has used force or coercion to influence her decision.
This new law recognizes that a woman has ultimate jurisdiction over her pregnancy and the medical decisions it may require of her, however difficult they may be.
May our legislators be consistent in applying this understanding.
Helen Frost Thompson
Fort Wayne
Parents must feel burden of kids’ crimes
I try to stay away from controversial issues, but I have had it up to my ears with all the shootings and mass killings.
In my limited view, it is high time the parents of these children spend some quality time in prison for allowing their children to show all these signs of poor mental health with weapons of every size in every location.
God willing, if enough of these parents spend some time in prison, others will catch on and get their children some help.
We need to address a method to provide parents with help in bringing/reporting their children for mental health issues.
But, again, the parents need to be involved in their child’s sentence. Not to say they should be put to death or be imprisoned for life. But they should be made an example of for their tolerance of a dangerous mental condition and conduct.
Dennis K. Owen
Fort Wayne