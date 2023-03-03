Plan commission not representing the public
Based on two recent decisions, one has to wonder where the interests of the City Plan Commission lie. Their decisions certainly don’t seem to be in the best interest of citizens who have worked hard to buy a home, pay off the mortgage, and establish an enjoyable life in a neighborhood of their choice.
For whatever reason, the unelected, appointed members of the commission approved the relocation of River City Ventures, even though 1,000 residents signed a petition against the relocation. River City Ventures already has an established boat venue, so why approve a move that negatively impacts the quality of life in the existing neighborhood, the Rivergreenway, the river itself, and users of the enjoyable river?
Then there is the e-waste facility that, fortunately, isn’t going to happen in the southeast quadrant of the city. Kudos to the Bulmahn family for filing a lawsuit to protect their farm and the residents of the area. Unfortunately, the statement from the mayor’s office makes it sound as though the city administration was gung ho in support of a facility that would have negatively affected the quality of life of the existing residents,. Here again, at the plan commission hearing, many objections were raised but fell on deaf ears.
In both of these decisions, the plan commission went against the wishes of the residents who pay taxes, buy their homes, and deserve to live their life in a way they choose without having outside, questionable enterprises given the green light to disrupt their neighborhoods.
We deserve better than this.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Council ruling on boats make-or-break decision
I’m opposed to the rezoning of the land parcel at Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Avenue Extended that has been proposed by River City Ventures LLC (which owns and operates Rum Runners Party Boats).
I am also opposed to its development plan: using the public Rivergreenway trail for its private business use and seeking access for private docks. This is a residential area, and having boat tours/party boats in an otherwise quiet neighborhood will bring unnecessary and unwanted disruption to its residents. It also will introduce a dangerous influx of traffic in an area that is heavily used by patrons who wish to use the Rivergreenway and the river access for their personal recreational activities.
I ask City Council members to please vote against the proposal to rezone this location to commercial, the development plan and the use of public land (the Rivergreenway) for private business. My plea is that the interests of all those they represent are at the forefront of the decision-making process. I believe the results of this decision will either make or break an otherwise-peaceful Fort Wayne area.
Taylor Stieb
Fort Wayne
Lent apt time to repent for sins against nature
I am not one to buy into outrage. This language of division that drives social media has exacerbated many issues, rather than promoting healing.
But I am appalled and disgusted by any public advocacy of this business venture apparently to be forced upon a neighborhood and a natural area. There has been so much local pride in our Rivergreenway system; how can we possibly choose to ignore that public sentiment? How can any landowner presume to “develop” a natural area that is habitat for fowl and fauna, a vital aspect of a river ecosystem, and a carefully implemented trail for people intentionally designed to be of least impact on these resources?
Where is Russ Jehl? What can possibly drive the thinking of the members of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission? Have they been at all deliberative about this decision to line one man’s pocket in the face of more than 1,000 petitioners, most of whom live here?
In the same week as the Edgewater levee is being raped, having a similar effect on that riverfront and that portion of the Rivergreenway, and as the Christian community observes the start of Lent, it seems right and necessary that we should practice no small amount of repentance accordingly.
May City Council close the door on this plan by firmly denying rezoning.
Aaron Smith
Fort Wayne
Publication changed in name of viability
Nobody likes change. So it’s not surprising people have been writing to The Journal Gazette complaining they no longer receive a Sunday paper.
Actually, they do, except it is delivered on Saturday. All of the features and expanded sections of the discontinued Sunday paper now appear in the expanded Saturday edition.
Those of us, an ever-decreasing minority, who cling to our printed newspapers and magazines should be thankful. No doubt the JG made this change so it can afford to continue to deliver our beloved physically printed paper for a little longer at least.
I often wonder, though, what do those people who only receive e-editions use for fish wrap and how do they drain their bacon?
Russ Kirby
Fort Wayne
Bill turns children into ‘parental pawns’
Indiana has some of the most robust protections for parental rights of any state. Nevertheless, in response to misrepresented “facts” in a single appellate court decision involving a transgender child (In the Matter of A.C., decided Oct. 21, 2022), the Indiana House passed House Bill 1407, elevating parental rights even further without regard for current laws protecting the safety and fundamental human rights of children. Read the case.
HB 1407 is meant to target child welfare cases involving transgender children, but it is written so broadly that it undermines the ability of everyone who has a legal duty to act in a child’s best interest anytime a parent disagrees with any court or administrative decision involving the education, health care or mental health of a child.
The bill creates a new cause of action against “the state of Indiana, a political subdivision or other governmental entity of the state of Indiana, a government official, or any other person acting under the color of law” any time parents believe their rights have been infringed. It ignores the fact that divorcing parents frequently disagree about what is best for the same child and gives every dissatisfied parent the right to sue the judge and every professional who supported or contributed to the unwanted result.
Current Indiana law recognizes the rights of a child 14 and older to have a say in these matters. HB 1407 reduces all children younger than 18 to parental pawns. Contact your senators and urge them to vote no on HB 1407.
Laurie Gray
Fort Wayne
Map rollback will hit homeowners hard
In the early ’90s, we purchased a house in Waynedale on a corner lot in a 100-year flood plain. We didn’t see any water anywhere near us and thought we’d take a chance. Of course, we were required to get federal flood insurance, and thank goodness we did, because that house flooded twice. After the second flood, six homes were bought out by the city because of all the flooding that occurred there. (Ironically, our house is still there, the only one at that intersection.)
I give you this background because of Senate Bill 242, which just passed in the Senate and is in the House. Basically, it repeals a provision that requires a local flood plain administrator to use the “best flood plain mapping data available” when reviewing an application to authorize construction in or near a flood plain.
Why would we want to change a provision that requires flood plain administrators to use the best data available and changes the maps that must be consulted from the most updated (i.e., our Indiana flood plain maps) to federal flood maps, which are not updated regularly and are definitely outdated?
I don’t know about you, but I prefer we use our good, Hoosier flood plain maps that are regularly updated. Our people know our state. We should always want to use the very best, updated information. This, to me, appears to be a license for builders to build on lands that should not be built on, and we, the homebuyers, will pay the price, as federal flood insurance premiums have doubled.
Contact your House representative and tell them we like to protect homeowners and use information gleaned by our own state officials that is up to date when it comes to building in potential flood plains. This bill makes no sense except to line builders’ pockets.
Vicky Foltz
Fort Wayne
Biden’s Ukraine trip sign of leadership
I love that President Joe Biden went to Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. That was an incredible symbolic gesture to the world that we stand with Ukraine.
While Biden and Zelenskyy were laying a wreath at a memorial for Ukraine soldiers, air raid sirens began to go off. Biden did not flinch. He stayed and gave the brave and dedicated Ukraine soldiers their well deserved respect.
Two things stood out about this visit in comparison to Donald Trump.
Trump canceled attendance at the annual memorial service for U.S. soldiers killed and buried in France during World War II because it was raining. Winston Churchill’s grandson later commented, “They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate Donald Trump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to the fallen.”
The second thing was that Biden didn’t require Zelenskyy to make some crazy announcement. Something such as, they are investigating Jared Kushner’s $2 billion investment loan from the Saudis within months after leaving the White House.
Biden has proven to be exactly what a true world leader looks like.
Joe Woehnker
Fort Wayne