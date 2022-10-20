New jail not answer to more urgent needs
The Journal Gazette’s recent coverage of conditions at the Allen County Jail is ample testimony to the value of independent local newspapers.
The in-depth “Chained to the Past, Ordered to Improve” feature by James D. Wolf, Jr. (Oct. 2) shines a bright light on the disturbing conditions at the jail that caused a federal judge to compel immediate remedial action. Our county commissioners obviously have not paid sufficient attention to the situation, which has festered for far too long. If the reporter’s account is any guide, the sheriff’s department is burdened not only by overcrowding but also by a lack of training and leadership. Medical care evidently is completely inadequate, as is the quality of nutritional care.
A new jail cannot possibly address all of these issues, and according to Christer Watson’s excellent op-ed (Oct. 4) the case has not yet been made that a new jail actually is the answer. Watson notes that there are groups of inmates “such as those with only drug-related, traffic-related or probation-related [offenses] who could be moved through the jail system significantly faster,” thus reducing its population. Moreover, he notes that inmates housed for other agencies are also contributing to the overcrowding.
I find it striking that Watson is not a criminologist but a professor of physics at Purdue Fort Wayne. Have the sheriff or commissioners been unable to find trained professionals from neighboring colleges and universities to help them find solutions to the problems in the jail?
Even if a new jail is eventually built, it will take years to complete. Meanwhile, these other issues need urgent attention.
John Moore
Fort Wayne
Tokos agenda antithetical to mission of SACS
There are five candidates running for the school board in Southwest Allen County. While they differ on how they would address certain issues, most are reasonable adults who would do what they honestly believe is best for your kids and mine.
One does not fall into that category. This candidate seeks to represent only a small, ideologically defined segment of parents. She endeavors to bring partisan conspiracy theories into schools and make the school board a battleground for her personal and political agendas.
Don’t take my word for it. On her campaign Facebook page, Amanda Tokos says, “I represent parents who believe their children are being attacked by ideology…”
It is an enlightening page. While she deleted a lot of inflammatory posts when she started running nearly a year ago, there is still insight into who she is as a person and a candidate.
For instance, she subscribes to the notion that social emotional learning – a basic teaching tool to help kids manage their emotions and learn to interact with the people around them – is a nefarious tool designed to “groom” kids.
She has also declared her opposition to public education broadly and thinks neither the federal government nor the state should have oversight over public education. I would love to ask her whom she thinks should have that oversight, but I cannot. Like many other parents who have attempted to ask her critical questions, I have been blocked.
On her page you will find rants against how kids dress, attacks on teachers and books and the government, but you will not find much dissent.
It seems her commitment to parents’ voices only extends to parents who say things she agrees with. But we shouldn’t be surprised since she told us early on whom she was trying to represent.
When she goes door to door, she presents herself as a nonpartisan voice for reason. But make sure to check out her Facebook page for the truth. She will tell you who she really is in her own words.
And if you don’t think the school, the teachers and the government are conspiring to indoctrinate and groom your kids, please consider voting for two other candidates so we can keep this candidate and her partisan agenda off the Southwest Allen County School Board and keep the focus on our kids rather than conspiracy theories and toxic politics.
Shawn McCarthy
Fort Wayne
Correction
The photo caption accompanying a piece on the Oct. 18 Opinion page misidentified Jeff Kline.