Highway workers’ lives must take precedence
Hurray, Jim Debender (Letters: “Speed limit enforcement on I-69 could fund new county jail,” Aug. 5) – my thoughts exactly!
For a short while, we had Indiana state troopers sitting along I-69 to remind all the speeders (and there are more who speed through construction zones than who actually abide by the posted speed limit) to slow down. The troopers have since been replaced by the light-up signs that tell the speed limit and how fast you are traveling, which (obviously) not many drivers pay attention to.
The blatant disregard for our highway construction workers is shameful and shows how selfish area drivers are when it comes to anybody or anything that stands in their way of driving like a bat out of hell to get wherever they need to be. Slow down in the construction zones. Everyone needs to be cognizant of how fast they are driving.
Jack Rhoades
Fort Wayne
Rokita straddles a line on founders’ intent
In his 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptist Association, Thomas Jefferson declared that when the American people adopted the establishment clause (in the First Amendment to the Constitution) they built a “wall of separation between the church and state.” Both Jefferson and James Madison believed that without separating church from state, there could be no real religious freedom.
Today’s conservatives often allude to the fact that they revere the Founding Fathers and originalism and that, no matter how vague the phrasing might be, all constitutional matters must be viewed as binding as of when they were written. So, while “separation of church and state” does not appear in the Constitution, it was the Founding Fathers’ intent in the establishment clause.
Now we have Attorney General Todd Rokita, who claims to be conservative, basically saying the Founding Fathers were wrong. In a report on WANE-TV concerning his blinkered viewpoint of parental rights, Rokita said, “The myth of separation of church and state came from some case law a few decades ago, but it is a myth.” He ignores the Founding Fathers since their statements don’t bolster his desire to be authoritarian.
Rokita cannot have it both ways. Either the Founding Fathers were right or they were quacks. He must pick one description or the other.
Patricia G. Stahlhut
Fort Wayne
Pence presents GOP with uncomfortable truths
Mike Pence knows what he knows.
Speaking in a Fox News interview, Pence said former President Donald Trump did not simply ask him to “pause” the process of certifying electors.
“Let’s be clear on this point: It wasn’t just to ask for a pause. The president specifically asked me ― and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me ― to literally reject votes, which would have resulted in the issue being turned over to the House of Representatives and literally chaos would have ensued,” Pence said.
As Newt Gingrich pointed out recently, “In terms of John F. Kennedy’s ‘Profiles in Courage,’ I think that Pence is a very admirable person. In terms of that being a way to win the Republican nomination, I think it doesn’t have any traction.”
Vintage Gingrich, of course. Very likely correct but not exactly a moral direction for the party.
Pence said he thought Gingrich was “not giving Republican primary voters enough credit.” We’ll see. Indiana’s own may be the last remaining moral compass in the GOP field.
He wholeheartedly claims the party as his home and he is, finally, willing to speak truth to his neighbors who don’t want to hear it.
Michael Crump
Fort Wayne