Doden’s vapid rhetoric opposite of leadership
Indiana gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden’s comments about police reform are incredibly frustrating because they demonstrate he either has no idea what he’s talking about or is willing to intentionally manipulate Indiana’s citizens.
He ranges from vague rhetoric about supporting police to conspiratorial fearmongering about extremist prosecutors. He criticizes reform efforts in 2020 without once mentioning they happened because the nation watched officers crush George Floyd to death for more than nine minutes in broad daylight.
He lambastes reform efforts in Colorado after the death of Elijah McClain, a young man I mentored, who was walking home when someone called the police claiming he “looked sketchy.” Officers jumped out of a car, dragged McClain to the ground and injected him with 500 mg of Ketamine. He died hours later.
The district attorney originally declined to prosecute, but thanks to the very reform efforts Doden criticizes, those men now face more than 30 charges.
No sane person is calling for the prosecution of officers who are serving their communities and doing work that usually puts them in difficult, if not dangerous, situations.
But blindly lauding law enforcement and refusing to hold officers accountable doesn’t help their cause. It erodes public trust and damages the rule of law.
Vague rhetoric about police officers will score Doden political points, but it’s not leadership. What we need now is not more men who will say anything to get power. What we need now are leaders.
Zach Heimach
Auburn
Faulty logic on jail expansion
I understand the Allen County Board of Commissioners believe they have no choice but to “admit the obvious” that this community needs a larger jail (Perspective, Aug. 26).
Did Judge Damon Leichty suggest 249 beds in addition to the present 732 beds for a total of 981 beds and not 1,300 beds? Why not consider that a branch with 249 beds, when added to the present 732 beds, would provide the 981 beds – and that may be enough for now?
If the county followed the excellent suggestions by Sean Collentine (“No shortcut to success,” Aug. 16), it is possible no more beds will be needed now or maybe ever.
There are also unestimated tremendous extra travel costs and time that will be needed to take someone to the Courthouse, hospital, etc. if the present jail is not in use.
Will the commissioners please provides a copy of anything Leichty wrote that said the present jail should not be used or that we need 1,300 beds?
Dr. Earl Braunlin
Fort Wayne
Good riddance to nuisance scooters
Has Ron Baker (Letters, Aug. 31) ever been anywhere near downtown Fort Wayne to witness how some who drive Veo scooters disposed of them after they finished using them?
We ride bikes downtown quite often and were taken by surprise numerous times when we needed to swerve to avoid hitting any number of these scooters along sidewalks where riders just left them wherever they stopped.
It was disgraceful, dangerous, disrespectful and pure laziness.
I’m all for canceling the contract – good for Mayor Tom Henry and staff. It’s long overdue, in my opinion; I can’t believe they let it go on this long.
We did just fine before these came along and will do just fine without them.
Jack Rhoades
Fort Wayne