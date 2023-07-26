Gun violence victims would applaud proposal
If the fallen from gun violence could talk, many of us living feel certain they would join us in saying, “Do something to reduce these all-too-frequent nightmares.”
This is why Tim Harmon’s July 13 opinion piece (“Gun Reform: Can the media do more? Here is my modest proposal”) would be music to the ears of those who have lost their lives to gun violence, and is now music to the ears of all those left behind.
Our fallen would no doubt go on to tell us they lament their increasing ranks and desperately, longingly want those living to move past delivering “thoughts and prayers” to delivering decisive action.
So it was with real satisfaction that I read the gun reform proposal Harmon put forth: “Newspapers, TV and radio stations, and digital news organizations would add an item to their presentations that offers one or more quick facts from the daily toll taken by firearms. It could be a box on the front page of a print newspaper, a quick aside by the anchor on the evening news, a digital widget on a website homepage.
“Each day the message could focus on one key national stat, paired perhaps with a photo and brief bio of a local shooting victim, a quote from a local survivor or a photo of a local shooting scene. It could direct readers and viewers to more information, or ask them for letters or comment.”
This modest proposal, as Harmon puts it, is really not modest at all. It is proactive, substantive and meaningful. Its beauty lies in its simplicity of implementation. It can start tomorrow all over the Summit City, the Hoosier State, the tri-state region, the United States.
If you have any personal connections whatsoever in helping to make this proposal a reality, please do your small part in moving it forward.
If the fallen from gun violence could talk, they might very well say, “Your actions helped to spare many from our nightmare.”
Greg Slyford
Fort Wayne
Business name perfectly encapsulates our society
As I pass the Shigs in Pit restaurant on Illinois Road, I am bemused by the thought that it captures the essence of American enterprise.
Ninety percent of our shigs (livestock) are raised on concentrated animal feeding operations. The feedstock for these animals is grown on chemically fertilized farmland. The pit (waste) of the shigs is initially captured in lagoons and later dumped as manure on farmland.
However, much of this waste, along with the chemical fertilizers used to produce the feed, seeps into groundwater or is washed into or improperly dumped into our streams and rivers. As the pit courses through these waterways, water quality is affected; it curtails sport and recreational activity and imperils the plants and animals that make their home there. It is finally flushed into the ocean, where it has the same effect on the water and life in the sea.
American industry has the same effect; fossil fuels (shigs) are combusted to produce items of necessity and convenience; the waste (pit) that is expelled acidifies the oceans, pollutes the atmosphere, and creates islands of plastic in the sea.
So my bemusement is to state that the apparent goal of American enterprise is to make us “happy as a shig in pit.” I might add that the pit is getting piled higher and higher.
Chester Baran
Fort Wayne