Vilification lessens the incarcerated
I hope the Allen County commissioners read the Rev. Timothy Murphy’s op-ed (“County scorns public input, long-term solutions on jail,” Dec. 4). He says, “... any new facility will continue to disproportionately impact poor people, people of color, and members of our community with mental health or substance abuse issues. ... We eventually all lose out by living under a system that warehouses so many of our neighbors and kicks the can of true supportive services down the road.”
Wouldn’t it be revolutionary to create a better system to handle incarcerated individuals? Allen County has just such a choice now, before we do what most communities have done across the United States – build more and bigger jails. A simple but expensive solution. Out of sight, out of mind. But after we jail all those “other” people, who and what will be left?
There are models we could follow that concentrate on true supportive services. Or we could create our own. Wouldn’t we have a stronger, healthier society if we could break the cycle of generational incarceration? Wouldn’t we have healthier children, stronger families and a stronger workforce if we utilized a new model which strives to heal the root causes?
Unless you or a loved one has been a part of this system, you have no idea how dysfunctional the prison system really is. Theologian Richard Rohr says, “When we are allowed to name certain individuals as ‘bad,’ persecution, scapegoating and violence almost always follow. When we too easily presume that we are one of the ‘good’ people, we largely live in illusion and prejudice.”
As long as we continue to vilify those we incarcerate, rather than finding ways for them to utilize their strengths, our society will be less than it could be.
Gail Hamm
Fort Wayne
Clear-cutting ruins family’s landscape
Do we have rights over our own property?
The home we own needed years of work and sacrifice to keep our privacy and the beauty of our trees. We were exhausted and at the end point when the power company dictated they would cut (not trim) multiple trees that interfered with their project. But they said we could keep smaller trees in the far corner.
Several professionals told us the evergreen tree I most wanted – a small tree close to our house – was too far to be a problem (50 feet from the project).
We complied and they took down the larger evergreen, the one that was a necessity and four larger trees we loved. Then they cut the three small trees they promised we could keep and destroyed them so we could not replant them. They said they were done.
Days later, they came to take the harmless one we loved and told us we could not plant another tree on our extremely large yard. They said they have all rights even though the evergreen is on the border of the line and too far to hurt anything.
Why can’t we keep it? We didn’t know we are Indians. They said: “Our land is theirs.” What happened to the part “this land is your land?”
We stopped them for now because we have to live with this loss forever, a 50-year-old tree that can never be replaced and beautifully decorated our winters.
John and Dawn Cuellar
Fort Wayne
Manchester abandons liberal arts tradition
At first, I thought Manchester University President Dave McFadden’s piece (Nov. 29) to be simply damage control over the recent budget cuts that threaten MU’s longstanding tradition as a liberal-arts institution. But now I realize I wasn’t seeing the forest for the trees.
His comments were instead an open admission that MU plans to abandon the liberal arts as part of its long-term strategy.
It’s a letter of capitulation. The Manchester of our past will be no more, and that’s the plan.
McFadden is resigned to the idea that only schools with big endowments can afford to offer “legacy” (aka liberal arts) programs. It’s tacit acknowledgment that a liberal arts education is fast becoming an option only for the elites who, ironically, have weaponized the term to mean “indoctrination.”
It pains me to see MU sell its soul like this. But market forces are going to do what market forces are going to do, and schools such as Manchester will respond in their efforts to survive.
The preferred alternative would be for MU to double down on its identity as a Christian liberal arts institution and either flourish as one of the region’s few remaining institutions of its kind or die trying with its principles intact.
Nothing less than the essence of what higher education truly means is at stake here. Manchester’s signaled shift in strategy leaves one less champion in the fight.
Christopher Bowman
South Bend
Manchester College, 1988
Lunchtime kindness will be repaid
I had a late lunch at Hall’s Tavern at Coventry on Nov. 15.
The waitress came over and told me that a lady had paid for my lunch.
There are nice people in this world.
Thank you; I will pass it on.
Sophia Meier
Fort Wayne
Older workers an overlooked asset
With the near-universal problem of finding good help, there seems to be a rather simple reason to say, “Employers, staffing and recruiting firms, wake up!”
It seems there are an abundant number of retired, very talented, energetic and relevant individuals who would be interested in a re-engagement in the workforce. And guess what, with their wisdom and experience, they could further the interests of some employers beyond their expectations.
Another contributing factor is that many of these folks are on Medicare, thus, the employer could hire them without the group medical overhead of the typical full-time employee, which is huge today. There are 164 million folks in the U.S. workforce; 27% of them are 55 and older, or 44.1 million. Beyond that, a huge number left the workforce while still having the energy, desire and need to be relevant to industry, but left because the weight of ageism created too much psychological pressure to enjoy the daily organizational challenges for growth and sustainability.
There is a black cloud following the 55+ worker that echoes, “When you reach a certain age, you are just supposed to fade away.” A number of universities have undertaken to study this behavioral impact of ageism and the alarming negative effects it has on those who leave the workforce with such a notable reservoir of human capital that would still be of benefit to today’s workforce. It is incredibly confusing that employers are sounding a huge alarm for capable workers when the answer is merely changing the mindset: “Older worker, you are relevant and I would like to see what you have to offer.”
Like the impact of COVID changing so much tradition in its aftermath, maybe we need to be introspective and ask ourselves as employment leaders, does the performing and contributing of older workers really need to fade away from the workforce and can they be part of our solution?
Frank Johnson
Fort Wayne
Touching tribute to fallen giraffe
I so wanted to let The Journal Gazette and Gregg Bender know how touching his work in the Nov. 30 edition was after the loss of Zuri, the giraffe from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
“Goodbye, old friend...”
Oh, my, it brought tears.
Patty Shuler
Auburn