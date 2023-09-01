Burmese contributions vital to WWII victory
As with many retirees, I am trying to complete some activities that have been on my list for a long time. One is reading “Behind the Burma Road.” I want to say “thank you” to all the Burmese who have decided to call Fort Wayne home and to all their ancestors. We owe them a big thanks for their part in our winning World War II.
The author, Maj. Gen. W.R. (Ray) Peers (then a much lower grade officer), was recruited in 1942 along with 20 other servicemen to go to India then Burma to start Detachment 101, the band of soldiers who would start a guerrilla unit that would morph into the Office of Strategic Services, which Peers commanded. The OSS eventually became the CIA, and Peers was the CIA’s first training director.
The Japanese were marching northward through Burma trying to capture China. Detachment 101 was started to stop the Japanese advance by employing guerrilla warfare in small units. China at that time was a U.S. ally; this was before the Communist regime.
Detachment 101 recruited, trained, armed and deployed Burmese tribesmen to fight guerrilla warfare behind Japanese lines. The Burmese would be dropped in the middle of Japanese units and conduct clandestine surprise attacks, which demoralized the enemy. Bridges were blown up, as were airfields and railroads. The Burmese knew the jungle and were loyal to the Americans and British, as well as being very brave warriors.
One detail: Some plants native to the jungle immediately wilt upon human touch. The wilting would be a tip-off to the enemy that someone had been there. The Burmese knew all this and could secretly conduct their operations behind enemy lines or in the midst of the Japanese and rarely be detected. They also taught American soldiers how to live off edibles found in the jungle.
About 11,000 Burmese served with the Allied Forces. The guerrilla tactics were successful. There were 574 downed U.S. and British pilots who owed their lives to being rescued by the Burmese, treated for their wounds, and safely evacuated to India or China. The Japanese were successfully detained in the jungle until the war ended.
Most of this history is news to me. With the large Burmese population in Fort Wayne, I hope the immigrants or Burmese born here as well as Fort Wayne citizens can gain an understanding. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their help, sacrifice and bravery in WWII.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
County Council forces commissioners’ hand
The county commissioners have broken their tradition of no public input on their proposed new jail.
On Aug. 17, Commissioner Nelson Peters requested a public hearing by the County Council on their tax request for 0.2% of your income to pay for their proposed $350 million jail. The last public hearing was in February 2022, before any design proposal. Now, at the eleventh hour, the commissioners want a public hearing. Why? One of Judge Damon Leichty’s requests was that solving the jail issue should involve the whole community. They must appear before the federal judge on Sept. 29 and tell him how they have involved the community in this project.
That is their big problem. They have not really desired any commentary from the public all along.
Now they can say they requested a public hearing. And one week before the meeting with the judge is the last scheduled County Council session on Sept. 21. Now they are trying to put the County Council on the hot seat to try to force them to sign off on their plan, even though there still hasn’t been public discussion.
The County Council must deny the funds again; there has been no public discussion of the merits of what the commissioners propose. This is an embarrassing and horrible way to conduct public business.
We propose the commissioners do a presentation, then let the public ask questions and offer its commentary. That can be passed along to the federal judge the following week to enlighten him on the commissioners’ autocratic approach to this community decision.
Email these elected County Council members and tell them to again vote no to the commissioners’ tax proposal. Let the commissioners take two funding denials to the judge and explain to him how well they are working with the public on this issue. Watch them wriggle as they tell him that the jail is 1) still unsafe; 2) still understaffed; 3) and still fails to provide five hours per week of inmate exercise; as well as that they still have no short-term workable plan to reduce the jail inmate population and have no public support for their $350 million proposal.
Ketu Oladuwa and Sean Collentine
Alternatives to Incarceration Working Group
Fort Wayne
Historian deserves all her accolades
It was great to be at the presentation of the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award to Sara Gabbard (“Lincoln historian receives Sagamore,” Aug. 24) for her work in securing and preserving the nationally renowned collection of Lincoln artifacts and documents in Indiana after the closure of the Lincoln Museum in 2008. It has been my honor to work with Sara over the past few years and have the pleasure of a front row seat to appreciate the significance and impact of her passion and efforts.
Sara would be the first to humbly admit she did not work alone; she is always quick to give credit to Ian Rolland for leading their collective determination and effort in accomplishing this important outcome. That outcome is now highly visible in our community.
In January 2022, the Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana, in partnership with the Allen County Public Library, was proud to open the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research in the main concourse of the downtown library. This state-of-the-art, immersive technology-based facility provides access to both physical and digitized photographs and documents that have been curated at the library since the collection was secured by the state of Indiana. It is a perfect complement to the three-dimensional artifacts curated and displayed at the Indiana State Museum.
As we observe the passing of Mimi Rolland, it is also appropriate to recognize her role and commitment to the community. After Ian’s passing, Mimi was instrumental in providing a lead gift for the construction of the Rolland Center to honor his legacy.
Circling back to Sara, beyond the important work described above, she was the heart and soul of the Friends of the Lincoln Collection for many years. The Sagamore award is also a fitting recognition for her role as its executive director and editor of our renowned quarterly publication, Lincoln Lore. In February, Sara retired from those roles.
Please join me and the other board members of the Friends in thanking Sara for her service and congratulations on the award. The much-deserved Sagamore of the Wabash is clearly a most fitting capstone to honor a career dedicated to preserving and enhancing the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
Todd Stephenson
President, Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana, Inc.
Unassuming president uplifts Indiana Tech
I enjoyed the pictures with captions featuring “Move-In Day at Indiana Tech” in the Aug. 19 Metro section. Conspicuous in one picture was Karl Einoff, president of Indiana Tech (at left above).
Sporting an orange “Warrior Welcome Crew” T-shirt and shorts, Einoff is pictured in the back row, line dancing with students and Tech staff volunteers to celebrate the completion of another annual move-in.
If I were a parent of a new incoming student and knew nothing else about Tech, I would take comfort that I had made a wise decision in sending my son or daughter there merely by witnessing its president, dressed to fit in as just another staff volunteer, personally welcoming my child and lending his hand to help carry whatever we brought from home to furnish my child’s dormitory room.
Validation of that first impression would be forthcoming when I learned he has gladly performed this same anonymous, humble role in the move-in ritual all six years he has served as president. That he routinely shares his cellphone number with students, to be there for them if ever in a time of their personal crisis. That he slides into his seat with the student pep band at every Warrior men’s and women’s basketball game to play the saxophone.
He does all this and more without fuss or fanfare. Granted, a common touch and caring, giving, unpretentious nature alone “do not an outstanding leader make.” However, I do know Karl well, well enough to recognize his unassuming style no doubt contributes to his effectiveness as university president.
If I were a student, faculty, administrator, staff or alum of Tech, I would be so proud Karl Einoff serves as president of my university. Those of us who are not officially affiliated with Warrior Nation but who value all our hometown universities can share that pride.
Larry Lee
Fort Wayne