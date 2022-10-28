Referendum needed to keep quality high at SACS
Voters of Aboite Township are being asked to vote on a school tax referendum. Be aware that the wording on the ballot is state mandated and very obscure and confusing. It leads one to believe the tax increase is much greater than it actually is. Do not be fooled.
This is not a new tax or an additional tax, but a continuation of the referendum passed in 2016 of 15 cents per $100 of home assessed value.
What you may not be aware of is that only 9 of the 15 cents has actually been collected each year since. This time, all 15 cents will be utilized, so you will see a slight increase in only the school tax portion of your yearly taxes. I have figured that my tax bill will increase about $5 or $6 per month: about the cost of one Starbucks coffee each month. Children’s education is worth much more than a cup of coffee.
I believe our children deserve the best public schools we can provide. To maintain quality educators, we have to pay professional salaries and benefits. The referendum money will be used to retain current teachers, guidance counselors and a police officer. It will also add teachers, school police officers, guidance counselors and social workers, support staff, a central office administrator and an alternative school administrator/counselor.
This local school tax referendum is necessary because, in spite of Southwest Allen County Schools being one of the best school systems in Indiana, it is one of the lowest funded by the state. A total of 95% of Indiana schools receive more funding than Southwest Allen County Schools.
Drive around southwest Allen County and note all the new subdivisions. If Southwest Allen County Schools doesn’t have the staffing needed for all the existing students and new students coming into the district, quality education will decline. We don’t want mediocre schools for our children and grandchildren.
Join me and Vote Yes! For SACS. For more information, go to yesforsacs.org/.
Gail Hamm
Fort Wayne
Lutheran adds to exodus from southeast side
In September, I went for an annual checkup with my physician, who has a family practice in the Anthony Medical Center. This Lutheran facility, located on South Anthony Boulevard near Paulding Road, served the community with several medical practices and a lab.
When I walked in, I saw a sign saying that the lab had closed, and my doctor told me that in a few weeks her practice would move to a location adjacent to Dupont Hospital (about half an hour away). They told me the building was closing but didn’t have any other details.
I tried reaching out to Lutheran Hospital for information, thinking maybe they plan to rebuild or open another facility in the area, but I was unable to get any response. A few days later, I noticed a front-page story about Lutheran opening a large, newly built medical facility in Huntertown.
It seems like a discouraging old refrain, something shiny and new opening on the north side while a valuable resource is shuttered in the underserved southeast part of town.
Barb Foland Mathews
Fort Wayne
Mayor, wife both deserve community’s support
Cindy Henry should be applauded for her article in the Oct. 16 Journal Gazette.
I commend her courage for sharing her personal condition, pancreatic cancer. I will continue to pray for her and her recovery from this terrible disease.
Also, I am for that man by your side. I hope and pray he will run for mayor again and win.
Along life’s journey, we all make mistakes, no matter one’s position. We need, as never before, to be good Christians and forgive. No one was hurt in his accident, only our dear mayor’s pride.
Helen Waters
Fort Wayne
Letters deadline
Letters related to the Nov. 8 election must be received by noon Monday to be considered for publication.