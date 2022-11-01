School board races require special attention
As we get closer to Election Day, please take time to familiarize yourself with items of interest in school board-related races in the district of your residence. Be sure you understand who your candidates are and the manner in which they intend to serve your schools and the students in your district. You are encouraged to seek information concerning your candidates beyond the information they provide or the signs posted throughout your district.
Voters in the Southwest Allen County Schools district will be able to vote for two candidates from a list of five potential board members. These members will be elected to at-large seats. Voters are encouraged to watch the SACS Candidate Forum, which starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by students in Homestead High School Student Government. This event will be presented live on YouTube via the Homestead Media page. In addition, SACS constituents can find information concerning candidates on the Southwest Allen County Schools website.
Voters in the SACS district also have the opportunity to vote on renewing the existing referendum. The community has a history of supporting high-level educational experiences and small class sizes for students. This referendum currently supports 43 teaching positions, one police officer and two guidance counselors. By renewing the referendum, SACS will be able to retain these positions while adding 14 teachers and two police officers, as well as adding a combination of seven guidance counselors and a social worker.
No matter which district you live in, school board elections and other ballot questions have a great influence on our communities, property values, schools and, ultimately, our students – the future of our communities.
Park D. Ginder
Superintendent, Southwest Allen County Schools
Make your vote align with the results you want
Go vote! Your vote counts, no matter what your politics are.
If you are happy with everything going on in our great USA, then vote for the same people who are presently in office.
If you are not happy with the present situation, then vote for someone else. There are Democrats, Republicans and independents on the ballot. To see the ballot in your locale, go to indianavoters.in.gov for more information.
Remember, if you keep voting for the same people and expect different results, that is the definition of insanity.
Ed Rahn
Ossian
Three NACS candidates committed to excellence
Who do you want in control at Northwest Allen County Schools: parents, teachers and school administrators or outside interests with a political agenda?
Four of the eight candidates running for the NACS school board are connected to extremist groups that think tax dollars should be taken away from public schools and encourage schools to refuse federal dollars. NACS is one seat away from extremists implementing their views, with our children suffering the consequences.
Federal funding pays 100% of the Free and Reduced Lunch Program and 39% of the special education budget at NACS. Just because the district refuses federal money does not mean the district can avoid providing all of the services. By refusing federal dollars, the district would have to raise those funds itself, requiring you to pay higher local taxes to provide services you already paid for in federal taxes.
Do you think economically disadvantaged kids will perform well on standardized tests if they’re hungry? The state uses these test scores to determine school funding. When test scores are low, all of our kids lose.
Who benefits from taking away funding from children with disabilities? As a parent of a child in the special education program, I am disappointed in school board candidates thinking it’s OK to deny these children an appropriate education to satisfy a personal political agenda.
I’m voting for the three candidates we need to continue the excellence at Northwest Allen County Schools; Kristi Schlatter, Liz Hathaway and Eric Ellingson.
Susan Crowell
Huntertown