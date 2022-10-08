Candidates must accept voters’ picks
I remember Election Day when I was very young. My parents always looked forward to casting their ballots. My mom was excited because until 1920 women did not have the right to vote. Let that sink in. Women were not allowed to vote before 1920.
We would walk to our neighbor’s garage and wait in line. Most of the men in line were vets of World War II who were glad that they made it home. My parents would walk inside, sign the book and say thanks to other neighbors who were manning the polling place. Not once did they think that their vote would not count or be challenged in a court of law.
Back then it was easy. Whoever got the most votes won.
But now, the loser wants to go to court because people did not like him or her. The count must be wrong because there is no way they could have lost. It must have been rigged and even though they have no proof, they will spend millions of dollars to go to court even though the results will be the same. They lost. Full stop.
Those men, most of whom are long gone, stormed the beaches of Normandy and countless islands in the Pacific because they believed in the American way. Did 400,000 brave young American boys die for nothing? Are today’s politicians so callous that they think the freedoms they now have were just handed to them without consequences?
As my old man used to say: “You win some, and you lose some.” It is time for politicians to grow up and stop acting like toddlers who did not get their way.
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne
Pony rides part of zoo experience
Please bring the Hooley family pony rides back to the zoo.
“Yes, Virginia, there are indeed hundreds of pony ride experiences at zoos and establishments across America. They do exist as certainly as love, generosity and devotion.
“How dreary will the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo be if Mr. Rick Schuiteman, executive director, does make the decision we have all been waiting for and decides not to bring back the wonderful Hooley family pony rides.”
We need to use our voices loud and clear. The Hooley family are in a holding pattern. The public thinks they are being returned to the zoo with the end of the expansion project. I have spoken to many employees who say they have been told the operation has been retired after 49 years and will not return.
I have followed them to the Grabill Fair, Johnny Appleseed Festival and Salomon Farms Autumn Festival the past three weekends. Cory and Sarah Hooley, along with their son and daughter, are such compassionate folks with nary a complaint. They are a true testament to Hoosier Hospitality.
I have been a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters for 10 years. I have a zoo membership. It is heartbreaking to see the children’s faces when they discover the horses may not be returning.
Of course, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is still a phenomenal experience. The pony rides are an integral part of that experience.
Barbara Williams
New Haven
Anonymous Samaritan has grateful patron
I sincerely wish to thank the person who found a $100 bill lying on the floor of the self-checkout at Meijer’s on Maysville Road on Sept. 17.
You easily could have kept the money for yourself and no one would have known (who couldn’t use an extra $100 today?). But you made another choice and I am so grateful and appreciative.
Your act of kindness and honesty with turning your find into customer service has proven that one can still have faith and trust in mankind to do what is right.
I would have gladly rewarded you had I gotten your name.
May many blessings come your way always.
S.K. Bauer
Antwerp, Ohio
Roadside angel comes to couple’s rescue
On Sept. 15, my wife and I experienced a flat tire around the Indiana 3 exit while trying to make it home on I-69.
We are both in our late 70s and struggled even to prepare to change the tire.
We tried to contact our car insurance’s road service to no avail.
Out of nowhere, a young gentleman on a motorcycle pulled over. He said he originally went by us but when he saw how I was struggling, he went to the next exit and turned around and came back to help us.
He had the car jacked up and the tire changed in no time and we were on our way.
I was so taken aback that not only he did this for us, but he had exited and reentered the interstate and came to help us.
It was also rush hour and he had just gotten off work.
I only got his first name, Ryan, and that he works for Pepsi in Fort Wayne.
To me, this proves there are still angels out there.
Thanks again, Ryan, and thanks to Pepsi for employing such a person.
Larry Langsdale
Fort Wayne
Fellow diners surprise anniversary couple
While we were out for supper at Cracker Barrel on Maysville Road on Sept. 27, a group of three ladies overheard me tell the waitress we were celebrating our 53rd wedding anniversary and were so kind as to pay for our dinner. Thank you for your generosity. Be assured it will be paid forward. God bless.
Ronald and Karen Thompson
Fort Wayne