Voucher expansion gutting public schools
On March 1, Jennifer McCormick, the former Indiana state superintendent, spoke at an education forum at our downtown library.
The Journal Gazette quoted McCormick: “Vouchers are a program for wealthy, white, suburban kids. Period.”
Two letters have criticized McCormick for making such a “broad” statement. Both writers stated that vouchers are used by many low-income, hard-working families who do not live in the suburbs.
Of course, this last statement is true. In fact, in 2012, vouchers were created for low-income families who could not afford to attend private schools. Also, at that time, students were required to attend public school for one year before applying for a voucher.
In her defense, the former superintendent is fully aware of the families who have applied for vouchers. In her statement, McCormick was expressing her disappointment at the expansion of school vouchers in the past 11+ years.
In this year’s House budget proposal on education, legislators are asking for a $500 million increase over the next two years. This increase can only be achieved by raising the income limit for voucher applications.
This proposal would increase the family income limit for federal free or reduced-priced meals from the current 300% of income eligibility to 400%. And, in turn, that increase would boost the income limit for a family of four from the current $154,000 to $220,000. Again, a family of four with an income of $220,000 would be able to apply for tuition help in sending their children to a private school using taxpayer dollars.
The earlier requirement to attend a public school before applying for a voucher has long been lifted. Today, many of the students using a voucher to attend a private school have never and never intended to attend a public school.
McCormick, a strong supporter of public dollars for public schools, knows that if this Republican budget proposal passes, we will see one third of additional state education money go to private schools who educate fewer than 10% of Indiana students.
Kathy Candioto
Fort Wayne
Negotiate a plan for riverfront development
I have been following the ongoing struggle of an attempt to develop a property along the St. Joseph River near the Parnell Avenue bridge. This project has generated a lot of interest with strong opinions on both sides.
Many have expressed their enjoyment of this wooded natural area along the Rivergreenway path as they use this city asset. This area has probably been considered part of the park system as a result of its undeveloped natural setting for many years. It is a shame the area hasn’t been set aside (purchased) for this very reason by the Parks Department.
It seems there is broad support from the city administration and the public for development of the rivers and for preservation of the wildlife and natural areas along the river. Surely there is some group or city department that can bring these two entities together to develop a plan and guidance to bring the efforts for river development and nature preservation together and correct this present issue and future development along the river.
The present developer needs to be properly and fairly compensated for his efforts to do what could be considered the city’s encouragement to enhance use and appreciation of our rivers. Hopefully, future discussions could work on the overall solutions for the future of our rivers and residential and commercial use thereof along with resolution of this current stumbling block.
James Delaney
Fort Wayne
Election deadline
Letters related to the May 2 primary must be received by noon on April 24 to be considered for publication.