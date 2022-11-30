Article on Methodists overstated conflict
The article in the Nov. 20 Journal Gazette about congregations in the United Methodist Church which are disaffiliating from the denomination had some questionable elements.
First of all, why did the reporter choose a source for information who was located in Oregon, thousands of miles away from this state?
Second, this person said “It has been an increasingly bitter civil war.” I was a voting delegate to the annual conference of the UMC this past June and to the special session of the annual conference, which was held Nov. 19. In each of those meetings, the people who spoke about the churches that were leaving (including Bishop Julius Trimble) said that the disaffiliating churches were in their prayers and that they were certain those churches would continue to serve God in their ministry. There was no bitter civil war in evidence at all.
Finally, there was a statement that “It’s not been a very transparent thing.” That seems like something intended to arouse suspicion and hostility. Some churches have the name of a town as part of their name. For others, their location may be in a rural area that is not closely associated with a town. Why is it important that no towns were connected with some churches? People to whom those churches are important will know their locations.
Ann Kreamer
Fort Wayne
Stores, radio drag us into season too early
With Christmas being the most celebrated holiday all over the world, you see decorations as early as mid-October. Imagine you are going to Target for a last-minute Halloween costume and instead you see a rack filled with Christmas pajamas and peppermint-flavored everything.
Many people look forward to the first sight of Christmas joy. I, on the other hand, would rather celebrate my holidays in order. Companies jump so fast into the Christmas season that by the time Christmas arrives, we just want to get Christmas over with.
In early November, big stores like Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Dollar Tree all have their Christmas decor up. By the time December hits, we are going to be tired of the same stockings and ornaments up for sale. Starbucks released their Christmas drinks this year Nov. 3, and while everyone is enjoying them right now, by the time Christmas arrives, there won’t be any sugar cookie lattes being ordered.
Although stores are in no way innocent of oversaturating Christmas, radio stations are the worst by far. Christmas music can be heard on the top radio stations as early as Nov. 1. The majority of the population enjoys Christmas music, but I haven’t met one single person who was still decking the halls with holly by the end of December.
To sum everything up, I believe we should give an appropriate amount of time for each holiday. It seems as if no one looks forward to Thanksgiving. People go from candy corn to candy canes and completely forget about the turkeys and ham. I don’t mean to sound like a Grinch, but I want to start celebrating Christmas when Thanksgiving has passed.
Jazmin Garcia
Wayne High School