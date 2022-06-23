Will anyone take blame for Red River fiasco?
As we get closer to having a new trash collection company, I wonder whether this mayor, administration and City Council will have the guts to stand up and admit they let us residents down.
All through this mess, we were constantly told things would get better when it was quite obvious that was not going to happen. Now we’re told to hang in there, it will soon be over. When I question how that is known, I’m told verbally and through the media that the vetting process for the new company was very extensive. Does that mean Red River was not heavily vetted and was awarded an $11 million contract?
Elections can hold elected officials accountable. However, there is one unelected position that was a total failure in this and should be replaced – solid waste manager. Defending Red River in those City Council meetings, comparing their job performance to the prior hauler, was disgusting to those of us who were severely affected by Red River and had no problems in the prior 33 years of living in this city.
City Council allowed a slick-talking Red River person to come up with every excuse possible, from hydraulic lines freezing up on trucks to lack of personnel. And they were going to be solving that by offering big sign-on bonuses which never happened because now they claim they lost money from the very first day.
Will anyone have the guts to stand up and say we failed you? I seriously doubt it and we will continue to hear the blame game.
John Steinbacher
Fort Wayne
Western interference inflames Ukraine war
I strongly agree with Tim Tiernon’s letter (“For our survival, we must focus on Ukraine peace,” June 8).
Is anyone aware of the Monroe Doctrine? Why can’t other nations have the same? In this case, all Russia was demanding is that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO. Instead of threatening to impose sanctions, could not the Europeans have worked out a diplomatic solution to this? When the USSR broke up, why was NATO not dismantled? And if not, have a treaty that included Russia also.
We can keep on aiding the Ukrainians, but this war will not be won by them alone. And if we interfere militarily, World War III will be guaranteed.
Every day the war continues, Ukrainians keep on suffering and their country is being destroyed. We need a cease-fire and U.N. intervention.
Sam Kamdar
Fort Wayne
Candidate’s gun stance proved sadly effective
I’ve always been a voter. Issues matter; health, education, jobs, veterans’ care, safety, infrastructure and development are key points for me. Social issues such as guns and choice are also part of my voting issues, just more personal. They are not the main issues, but it seems a great number of voters use those two social issues to determine all their votes.
With that said, it was really interesting to see three primary candidates place abortion, Jesus and guns as their first issues in their TV ads. Actually, all three had all those same attributes.
Standing out to me was Dr. Tyler Johnson, an ER physician. His first series of TV ads featured his stance on choice and his wielding of a firearm. Most worrisome to me, the commercial ended with these large-font words: LIFE. LIBERTY. GUNS.
Life and liberty, sure, but guns in all caps was startling, and it sent a clear message to Second Amendment voters. Of course, voters have many issues. I’m just amazed that a woman’s right to choose, following Jesus and guns are dominating the messaging.
I sure if Johnson had been in the emergency room at Uvalde Memorial Hospital that tragic day, it would have affected him. I’m also sure he would have worked tirelessly to care for all those children. It might even have shocked him into a different opinion on guns.
I doubt it. After all, it was a winning word for him.
Bruce Lehman
Fort Wayne