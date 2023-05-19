Gun rights elevated over human rights
Recently I read a news article recounting two mass shootings in Serbia. It recounted that people were struggling with shock since they were “unused to” such happenings.
This was a rather obvious comparison to the U.S. We are becoming alarmingly accustomed to mass shootings and rampant gun violence. Yet we do nothing but offer “our thoughts and prayers.”
There’s a saying that comes to mind, “God helps those who help themselves.”
We hold sacred our Second Amendment “rights,” not so much our “rights” to life (liberty and pursuit of happiness). Statistically, fully two-thirds of our citizens want gun control. Enough already!
It is way past time that we help ourselves by electing people who will represent us and not the gun lobby and the minority who support them. I am so tired of platitudes.
If the courts will not allow gun restrictions, then perhaps we need a new constitutional amendment, amending our Second Amendment or even getting rid of our gun “rights.”
Claudia Ringswald
Fort Wayne
Flag at half staff new national norm
Mark Simmons’ letter on May 14 regarding the U.S. flag flown at half staff beat me to the punch. I was planning my own letter on the subject.
Recently, I found myself confused to see our flag at half staff at the post office. I could not guess the reason.
When the cascade of overlapping tragedies and losses becomes too prevalent to fathom, the flag’s symbolism is not only lost, but powerfully irrelevant. What I wish to propose is: Let’s leave the American flag at half-staff permanently. If we are to live in a half-staff country, I believe the presentation of our national symbol should reflect our reality.
Old Glory should fly high again when it is merited.
Richard Kolkman
Fort Wayne
Tree removal cuts down grandchildren’s legacy
I heard a saw going before 8 a.m. on May 10. They have been cutting down trash along the fence on the highway.
When I got up, I discovered they had come into my yard and cut down my young maple and mulberry trees. The maple was 10 yards away from wires and the mulberry tree was two yards away.
My grandchildren pulled up a seedling and put it into a pot in the house. They took care of it for two years then I planted it in my yard away from any lines.
I am 80 years old, and I care of my 47 year old son, who has had two mini-strokes. We took care of that tree. I told my grandchildren that in 20 years they should drive by and see how that tree had grown.
It is gone now, and it breaks my heart that they cannot do that.
No one contacted me and told me that was going to happen. How can they just come into my yard and do that?
I don’t see how that is right.
They didn’t cut down the junk growing on the highway fence.
I learned that my tree was not marked to be cut, but someone put it on a list and down it came. Why plant trees if they can just come in and cut them down? Who is watching Asplundh to see if they are doing the job right?
Sharon Dills
Fort Wayne
Service memories
With the approach of Memorial Day, we’re soliciting the thoughts of area veterans and their families on their time of service and those who never made it home. Responses should be in the 150-word range and can be sent to letters@jg.net or 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 no later than noon on Tuesday.