Scooters’ cancellation reveals wider issue
The city failed to be transparent in its decision to cancel Fort Wayne’s scooter contract. Who made the decision? Mayor Tom Henry? Police official (and City Council candidate) Marty Bender? The Downtown Improvement District? No one appears to be taking responsibility.
The larger issue this decision reveals is a lack of real bicycle infrastructure in Fort Wayne, particularly downtown. The complaint I saw most often regarding the scooters was people riding them on sidewalks. Where else is there to ride? In the bike lanes?
The problem with our bike lanes, particularly on Lake and Columbia avenues and Wayne and Berry streets, is that the bike lanes are in the door zone for parked cars. I move out into traffic when I ride past parked cars. I don’t want to be the next bicyclist who’s knocked into traffic by someone opening a car door.
I do not understand how other cities, both larger and smaller than ours, can manage to create protected bike lanes, yet we can’t. Why?
We have a city election coming up. Which at-large candidates support real bike infrastructure and not just a swipe of paint?
Michael D. Roeger
Fort Wayne
Contract’s end smacks of unnecessary intrusion
It’s interesting that Russ Jehl thinks the citizens of Fort Wayne need to be controlled when it comes to the Veo scooter contract cancellation. It’s what you’d expect from a Republican politician.
Republican politicians work very hard to try to change laws to control our population at every level of politics.
I’m not a fan of the scooter program. I generally thought of it as a nuisance and looked forward to the break we get from them in the fall and winter, but I would never think I have the right to tell people who use them that they can’t. It’s shameful that our city thinks otherwise.
Anella Harmeyer
Fort Wayne
Indiana stance makes state a moral paragon
An Aug. 16 column in The Journal Gazette was headlined “Ohio shows Indiana is the outlier on abortion.” A better title for our state is that Indiana is a leader in promoting the sanctity of human life in the womb. Saving an innocent, indefensible life in the womb is the most virtuous stand a state can be known for.
John Mohr
Grabill
Doctor rightly denied state’s recognition
I write in response to The Journal Gazette’s Aug. 17 editorial concerning the abortionist Dr. Caitlin Bernard.
The editorial argues that state officials “have done Bernard wrong” by opting against giving her a Torchbearer award as recommended by a panel of judges. As the editorial observes, the Indiana Civil Rights Commission award “recognizes women who have made a difference.”
I disagree vehemently with The Journal Gazette’s view of this matter.
I attended Bernard’s Medical Licensing Board hearing in May and sat through hours of testimony indicting Bernard for using her young patient’s trauma as a political football.
It was at a pro-abortion political rally that Bernard could not restrain herself from telling a newspaper reporter about the child she had treated. Her actions resulted in this girl’s trauma being broadcast all over the country. The national broadcaster, Telemundo, even showed up on this child’s doorstep.
I winced when Bernard refused to admit any remorse for the pain she caused this family.
Bernard violated her patient’s privacy, mishandled a rape victim’s case and sent a 10-year-old girl back to her perpetrator.
In what kind of universe do we honor people who do such things?
The Indiana Medical Licensing Board itself concluded Bernard committed wrongdoing.
The editorial acknowledged the board reprimanded Bernard and fined her $3,000, the maximum fine possible, for violating her patient’s privacy.
And Bernard is the person we should honor as emblematic of “women who have made a difference”? Absolutely not.
There are numerous Hoosier women who make a real difference every single day who deserve recognition.
The little girl Bernard victimized deserves better. Women deserve better. Indiana deserves better.
Melanie Garcia Lyon
Executive director, Voices for Life