To be woke is to be accepting
In the late 1980s, Marlo Thomas and Friends published a book entitled “Free to be … A Family”. In today’s world it would be considered a “woke” book. Its basic message was that everyone should be free to be the person they are.
Now those who believe in that freedom are labeled “woke” and that is considered a bad thing. Isn’t that backwards? Shouldn’t all people be allowed to have the basic right to be who they are in their own bodies? Why is that now considered wrong, immoral, a sin by the folks who are proud to be unwoke? Who gives them the right to determine who other people are, what they are allowed to read and whom they are allowed to worship?
I doubt God is supporting them. Or Jesus Christ. Or any deity, for that matter. These unwoken appear to be driven by ignorance and fear. It is turning our government bodies and some leaders into fanatics. The “unwoken” seem to think they are the only ones (the chosen ones?) who know what is right for everyone.
I wish people could all wake up and learn to love and appreciate people who are not like them, not try to destroy the lives and educations of others because they think they know what is right for everyone. Stop trying to ban books, stop trying to restrict education, stop trying to imprison (this is being used as a metaphor here, in case you don’t realize that) the people who are LGBTQ and trans. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and love.
I’m proud to be woke.
Roxana Rockwell
Fort Wayne
Simple solution
It’s simple: End the gun worship!
Cynthia Powers
Roanoke
A whole lot of history across three generations
As I recently pondered the fact that I have reached the advanced age of 91, I remembered that my grandfather, Charles Geyer, had made it to the ripe old age of 86 when he passed in 1936 (I was 4 years old).
I thought that combining our lifetime numbers would be an intriguing exercise. I quickly calculated the sum of our combined, unbroken lifeline. His being born in 1850 and me still hanging around in 2023 rendered an answer of 173 years. A 173-year combined lifeline for a grandfather and his grandson seemed like an impressive figure to me, considering all the historic events that occurred during this span of our overlapping lifetimes.
The combined timeline starts 10 years before the Civil War, then encompasses Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, followed later by World War I, the Great Depression, WW II, the Korean War, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the Vietnam War, etc. My grandfather made his own historical contributions as a homesteader in the Kansas Territory in the early 1870s, where he and his first wife hunted buffalo to provide food for the railroad workers who were laying new track in a westerly direction across the country. Charles also participated in the Alaskan gold rush of 1892.
Most likely this combined grandfather-grandson unbroken lifeline of 173 years is not a record, but I am unaware of any similar combination that surpasses it.
Max A. Geyer
Huntington
Election deadline
Letters related to the May 2 primary must be received by noon on April 24 to be considered for publication.