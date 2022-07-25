Goalball athletes deserved coverage
I feel privileged to have been an observer and volunteer at this year’s Goalball Tournament at Turnstone (July 15-17). The passion and athleticism of the visually impaired/blind players from all over the U.S. impressed and inspired me.
Although I had heard about the sport, I learned it was invented in 1946 to assist the rehabilitation of visually impaired World War II veterans. It evolved into a competitive sport during the ’50s and ’60s. During an initial practice session, a ball (which weighs 2.8 pounds, has eight holes and contains several bells) went out of bounds and I retrieved it; how amazing it was to feel how heavy it was.
This sport relies on the sense of hearing instead of sight, so all outside noise, including cheering, clapping or cellphone ringtones, is prohibited. In addition, coaches cannot speak while the ball is in play so as not to influence the game.
For three days, the young visually impaired athletes (both male and female) poured their hearts and souls into playing, despite resulting pain and bruising. To score, a player must roll or bounce the ball past opposing defenders and into the opponents’ goal. I watched a variety of techniques to hurl the ball; some threw after spinning (to ensure additional velocity), whereas others bounced the ball into the required zone. The defending teammates slid on their hips and extended their arms above their heads to cover as much distance as possible, with the goal of keeping the ball from getting past them using whatever body part needed. Some blocked with their chests to absorb the impact; others used their legs so the ball rolled up into their hands.
I was disappointed The Journal Gazette only had one related article with a headline that read, “Indiana stars turn out for Turnstone”. Dylan Sinn reported that two IU basketball players (Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis) were compensated for their appearance to promote Turnstone through the collective “Hoosiers for Good.” Not one word was mentioned about the amazing goalball athletes and their dedication to an unbelievable sport. However, the JG dedicated several columns to the “pinball wizard” tournament downtown.
Joan Garman
Leo-Cedarville
Speed can be deadly on downtown streets
Slow down and watch when driving a vehicle, especially downtown. There are street people and drivers have these big cars that are weapons. There should be a big penalty for drivers who hit pedestrians and bicyclists. Slow down. These are my people, your fellow human beings. We deserve respect. Call your legislators. There needs to be more punishment for these offenders.
Dennis Ankenbruck
Fort Wayne
Letter, op-ed offered lesson in rhetoric
Were I still in the classroom teaching persuasive writing, I would have had an excellent lesson plan handed to me in the July 12 issue of this paper.
In the letters section I found Terence Anderson’s criticism of the recent Supreme Court decision that abortion is not a right protected by the Constitution.
On the following page was printed an essay by Howard Chapman in which he expressed his personal feelings on abortion while supporting the court’s divisive decision.
I’d have given each student a copy of each item, encouraged at least two readings of each and asked questions such as the following. Which item better expresses the writer’s thesis? Which item used better the standard rhetorical devices used in persuasion? Which author expressed the clearer understanding of the issue, the two points of view, and who used logic and knowledge of the court and its function versus emotion and unsupported opinion.
Finally, I’d ask my students to express their arguments pro and con regarding the court’s decision.
Randall F. Rusk Sr.
Fort Wayne