Private development wrong for public park
I attended the Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting on Nov. 7 regarding development of the Spy Run Extended/Parnell Avenue property. I am quite familiar with that property since I bicycle on the Rivergreenway by there weekly. Many trees have been cut down. There are a few trees still standing, but it in no way has the natural appeal it once had.
My concern for this piece of property goes beyond the aesthetics of nature. It seems that this public land riverfront access is going to be developed by a private owner. This will comprise a restaurant and a boathouse. That is his property and it is understandable that he can develop this as he wishes.
I do question his statement that he will have five docks on the river below this site. I question whether a private owner can build private docks on City Parks Department property. If the dock were to be used by the community, that would be understandable. However, he wants these docks to accommodate his business, Rum Runners.
If his docks are not going to be public, how can this be allowed? What is to stop any individual in Fort Wayne from erecting a dock on the rivers in any city park? Personal use of public space seems questionable.
The Rivergreenway is narrow at this point, and putting docks here only adds to the possibility of accidents. A restaurant might be a nice idea. However, a boat launch from below the restaurant will contribute to congestion on the trail. A better option might be for him to launch his boats from the Johnny Appleseed boat ramp.
Kathi Weiss
Fort Wayne
Horses recipients of proper training
In response to the Oct. 28 letter, “Ponies not playthings,” I would like to thank the writer for providing me with a great laugh. If someone is going to put in print that ponies don’t want to be ridden or “pant,” they may want to do more equine research.
First, horses can’t pant like a dog, but they can increase their breathing rate to evaporate heat from the airways. Horses being walked in a circle is one of the easiest forms of exercise a horse could have; therefore, they are not panting.
As a certified therapeutic riding instructor, horses were ridden in a circle every day at our center. In fact, this is one of the first things a young horse learns in training – how to initiate lateral flexions. This eases stress on the horse.
Finally, an accusation of using innocent ponies for amusement is so far off course. The Hooley family, who operated the pony rides, provided 40 years of interactions with the equine world. The amusement would have been for the children who had never touched, smelled or ridden a horse in their lives. Interaction with a horse can be a mood booster, not to mention the confidence an individual feels after riding such a beautiful animal.
Selfish motives? I think not.
Laura Smart
Roanoke
Dissent essential amid proxy war
On Oct. 19, former Vice President Mike Pence called Republicans questioning our proxy war in Ukraine unprincipled populists.
His speech was reminiscent of President George W. Bush telling Americans to shut up and support the Iraq War. The only change is that Pence couldn’t add “support our troops” because special forces from Fort Carson and the CIA aren’t officially in Ukraine.
Pence behaved admirably on Jan. 6, 2021, but now wants to prevent Republicans in Congress from performing their job. Congress is required to debate and question how we spend tax dollars (and accumulate war debt).
Does the “America First” agenda mean the first country to go insolvent?
Pence is attempting to silence dissent as we hold dueling nuclear exercises with Russia in the most dangerous time since October 1962. War demands loyalty, but peace requires dissent. Americans need to ask themselves how the resource wars of the past two decades have been good for our country and the countries we attacked.
Our proxy war in Ukraine has the potential to be our biggest folly. Local peace activists started protesting war in Ukraine in August 2015. War with Russia and China. Calling people who believe in the principle of peace “unprincipled” is unworthy of someone seeking high office in our government.
Pence gave his speech to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
It is interesting that he didn’t speak to the Rand Corp., which created the plan to use Ukraine to destabilize Russia.
It is definitely time to change the filters on the think tanks.
Peace activism cannot and will not be canceled because unrestrained war will cancel everyone.
Tim Tiernon
Fort Wayne
Service group worthy of title
Thanks for the very fine article by Kevin Kilbane on the Cosmopolites Business and Professional Women’s Club (Nov. 6). Their club may be considered an institution in Fort Wayne after offering annual events such as the fashion brunch, travel getaways, funding local charities and writing checks to deserving college students for 65 years. We salute this small group of women who continue to show how much can be done when you are all focused on the same goal – serving others.
Carol and Tom Butler
Fort Wayne
Bring lifelong friend home from shelter
My son lives in Chicago and really likes cats, just like my late wife and I always did, and still do. The motto in Chicago has been “adopt – don’t shop” when it comes decision time to get a household pet.
On July 18, 2017, my wife and I adopted a 10-week-old kitten, Tigress, at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. She was the cutest kitten with the biggest ears.
Our 19-year-old female tiger cat had passed away on June 18, one month earlier, and we needed a replacement. A domestic tiger cat has 95.6% of the DNA of a wild Belgian tiger. I guess that is one reason we always liked tiger cats.
Tigress has proven to be one of the most beautiful, loyal, appreciative, healthy and intelligent cats we have had. Believe me, there have been quite a few animals that we have owned in our 48 years of marriage. We never knew Tigress’ history except that she had been fostered for awhile before we got her.
If you are thinking of adding a furry friend to your family, take the time to visit Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, Humane Fort Wayne or another local animal adoption agency. You won’t be sorry. You can save a life of one of the animals, and gain a lifelong friend and loyal companion.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Supportive leader needs our support
Unfortunate situations may happen to all of us. To be able to help and forgive may be what helps separate humans from some animals.
Recently, one of our best and kindest leaders had a problem with an automobile accident. We are expected to help someone who has always helped us and not try to find fault with an exception to his normally kind and gracious behavior.
If you know to whom I may refer, please provide him with kind words of support and let him know that we appreciate his efforts to help us when we needed it and we will now do the same for him.
Dr. Earl Braunlin
Fort Wayne
Globalist elites bent on domination
Gov. Eric Holcomb has gone off the rails again, this time vacationing in Egypt on the public dime under the banner of climate change. Holcomb is becoming a die-hard liberal and needs to be replaced.
This past May, Holcomb attended the World Economic Forum’s annual “let’s take over the world” conference in Davos, Switzerland. He was rubbing elbows with the globalist elites who want to flush the United States Constitution, have us partake in the great reset (“You’ll own nothing and be happy about it”), and join a one-world economy, one-world government and, eventually, a one-world religion.
We Hoosiers are notorious for lazy political involvement. We go to the voting machine every couple of years and push the button (R-D-I) next to a name we recognize and leave feeling patriotically smug for having done our civic duty. Speaking as a blue-collar conservative, the end of democracy as Americans have historically known it will soon be a quaint memory that we reminisce over with our grandchildren.
They say those nations that forget the past are doomed to repeat it. The billionaire club of planet Earth is determined to reinstate a medieval economy more restricted than the serfs of the Middle Ages experienced. The “lords” will be the likes of Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab and everyone else will be a serf, including the misguided media accomplices who will be tossed aside once the elites have secured their global kingdom.
God help us all. For he is our only hope.
Tom Rowan
Huntington