Democracy is a funny thing. Sometimes, people send a signal of support by not acting.
Consider that county residents will not see a referendum on issuing up to $98.5 million in Allen County Public Library bonds. The library board had discussed the possibility of a referendum to pay for needed facilities upgrades.
Northeast Indiana, like the rest of the Hoosier State, takes government spending seriously. Indeed, state law provides a mechanism for the public to trigger a referendum. After the library board unanimously approved the funding resolution, the opposition had 30 days to collect 500 valid signatures to force a ballot initiative in November.
Thirty days later, there was no petition.
Surprising? Maybe, but not unprecedented.
In 2019, a petition wasn’t filed to force a referendum for Southwest Allen County Schools’ $169 million plan to upgrade Homestead High School. Of course, SACS officials had said they could complete the plan without tax hikes for residents.
The library’s bond issue will include a tax hike. A consultant said in June a homeowner with a homestead assessed at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $1.10 a month or $13.17 a year from the bond issue. For those who own commercial properties, including rental homes, increases would be higher.
The facilities master plan – 200 pages long – is online at youracpl.org.
Still, the library has one last hurdle – Allen County Council, which will likely vote on the bond issue in the next few months. Susan Baier, the library’s executive director, recently told The Journal Gazette she and library staff will continue to seek public input and present the plan to more organizations. There’s reason to be optimistic.
“People are really showing overwhelming support for the libraries,” she said.
Nationally, the public holds libraries in high regard. A 2019 Gallup survey showed America’s most common cultural activity is visiting the public library.
It outpaced trips to the movies, sporting events, and live music and theater events across all ages, genders and incomes.