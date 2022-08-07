Titles most frequently checked out from the Allen County Public Library in July

FICTION

1 “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand

2 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

3 “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

4 “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

5 “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson

6 “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci

7 “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware

8 “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune

9 “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

10 “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager

NONFICTION

1 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine

2 “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth

3 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear

4 “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission” by Mark Leibovich

5 “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown

6 “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

7 “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson

8 “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing” by Kathleen Buhle

9 “Rough Draft: A Memoir” by Katy Tur

10 “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris