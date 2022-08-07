Titles most frequently checked out from the Allen County Public Library in July
FICTION
1 “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
2 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
3 “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4 “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
5 “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson
6 “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
7 “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
8 “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune
9 “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
10 “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
NONFICTION
1 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine
2 “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth
3 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
4 “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission” by Mark Leibovich
5 “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown
6 “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
7 “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson
8 “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing” by Kathleen Buhle
9 “Rough Draft: A Memoir” by Katy Tur
10 “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris