Author: Michael Floyd

Book: “I’m Just a Teacher: To Reach Out, Touch Others, and Make a Difference” is a memoir that fondly looks back on a lifetime of teaching

Available: Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, covenantbooks.com

Cost: $8.49 to $17.95

Author: Doris Gaines Rapp

Book: “A Man of Significance” describes the author’s seventh great-grandfather’s journey from Angola, Africa, arriving in British colonial America in 1619

Available: Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble

Cost: $4.49 to $15.99

Author: Rachel Lohman

Book: “Miscarried Hope: Journeying with Jesus through Pregnancy and Infant Loss” No grief is quite like the grief that follows pregnancy loss, but true hope and redemption are available.

Available: Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble

Cost: $12.99 to $16.99