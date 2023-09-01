Author: Michael Floyd
Book: “I’m Just a Teacher: To Reach Out, Touch Others, and Make a Difference” is a memoir that fondly looks back on a lifetime of teaching
Available: Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, covenantbooks.com
Cost: $8.49 to $17.95
Author: Doris Gaines Rapp
Book: “A Man of Significance” describes the author’s seventh great-grandfather’s journey from Angola, Africa, arriving in British colonial America in 1619
Available: Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble
Cost: $4.49 to $15.99
Author: Rachel Lohman
Book: “Miscarried Hope: Journeying with Jesus through Pregnancy and Infant Loss” No grief is quite like the grief that follows pregnancy loss, but true hope and redemption are available.
Available: Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble
Cost: $12.99 to $16.99