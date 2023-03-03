Author: Kathleen Palm

“Into the Gray” tells a thrillingly spooky story, but also lets children know that it’s OK to not be OK and that everyone deals with issues.

Available: Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble

Cost: $5.99, $18

Author: Matt Harmon

“The God Who Judges and Saves: A Theology of 2 Peter and Jude” discusses how even though Peter and Jude wrote their canonical letters almost 2,000 years ago, the church today faces similar challenges.

Available: Crossway.org

Cost: $21.99

Author: Doris Aldrich Smith

In “Don’t Be Afraid,” each page contains a brief, helpful suggestion for children ages 4-8 who are afraid of snakes, Halloween ghosts and the like.

Available: Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble

Cost: $8.71, $14.99