Author: Joshua Schipper
“Crossroads of History: Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”: A park-by-park analysis, complete with dozens of quirky quotes, mind-blowing stories and historic photos.
Available: Amazon.com
Cost: $19.99
Author: Sandra Baker Baron
“Bridging the Mississippi”: A rich and valuable unveiling of how brave Americans crossed the racial divide, despite tensions and tightropes to bridge their cultural differences.
Available: Amazon.com, www.elklakepublishinginc.com
Cost: $15.99, $27.99
Author: Greg Hayes
“George ‘The Bird’ Yardley: NBA Scoring Machine”: Profiles the player known as the Stanford Flash, the California Comet, the Blond Bomber and the Bald Eagle, who helped usher in the evolution of the modern NBA.
Available: Amazon.com
Cost: $14.99