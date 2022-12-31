Author: Sharon Tubbs
“They Got Daddy: One Family’s Reckoning with Racism and Faith” follows Tubbs on her moving journey from Fort Wayne to the back roads and rural churches of Alabama.
Available: Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, www.iupress.org
Cost: $14.99 to $65
Author: Natacha Sanz-Caballero
“I Was the First: The Incredible True Story of the First Voyage Around the World” is a fascinating story told by two young men who embarked on the expedition with vastly different dreams.
Available: Amazon.com
Cost: $15.99
Author: Don Dimberio
“The Sisters from Campobasso” tells of the D’Imperio family, one of 14 million families who emigrated from Italy to America between 1880 and 1914.
Available: Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble
Cost: $4.99 to $23.99