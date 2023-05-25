May 28 is Menstrual Hygiene Day and coincides with the conclusion of another school year. When it comes to menstrual hygiene and menstrual education, our policies and laws are failing young menstruators.
As of October 2022, 16 states and Washington, D.C., passed bills ensuring that students in schools have access to free menstrual products. Since that time, South Carolina’s bill made it through their state House of Representatives, but it is stuck in the Senate. New Mexico passed similar legislation in March 2023 with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signing the bill in April. Missouri allocated $1 million to schools to provide students with free menstrual products.
And in Indiana, Sen. Shelli Yoder introduced Senate Bill 169 to end the sales tax on menstrual products this past legislative session. But there was nothing about distributing products in schools nor educating our youth, despite Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray calling for more sex education when SB 1 was introduced in July 2022.
Burden on mental health
By denying our youth access to menstrual products, we hinder their education. I could cite study after study after study detailing how many students miss school, are late to school or leave early because of their menstrual cycle.
A 2021 study published in the Journal of School Health determined that teachers perceived school-based menstruation experiences to be mostly negative. These experiences are made worse by the social norms associated with the word “menstruation.” An earlier study from 2020 shared that nearly half of the girls sampled could not afford products, nor were they comfortable asking their male teachers for help.
Lack of knowledge and access to adequate menstrual products within American schools is a neglected issue with many social and health implications. One area of health that young menstruators struggle with is their mental health. There is documentation of how many menstruators face shame and embarrassment because of menstrual accidents at school. And even if the school can provide menstrual products, this student still needs clean underwear and pants/skirt. Many Fort Wayne community schools keep clothing closets in the nurses’ office, which is one step toward helping our young menstruators.
Take steps to help students
What can you do to help prepare your student, your student’s school, and the district next year? There are easy steps you can take.
• Talk to your children about menstruation. Do not rely on others to provide this education. We do them no favors in keeping silent about menstruation or what to expect with their menarche. There are many great puberty and menstrual books to choose from that could help facilitate this conversation. I’m happy to recommend one or all.
• Send your child to school prepared. In March 2023, my health communication students distributed 500 JIC-Packs (Just In Case) during the Cinderella Dress Day event in March. Each pack contained tampons, panty liners, sanitary wipes and a lollipop. We stressed how easy it is to throw this pack into a bag and purse just to have it on hand should the menses come early. JIC-Packs do not just need to contain the items mentioned but could also include regular or overnight pads and even clean underwear. Take the time to create age-appropriate packs for your child.
• Donate gently used pants, skirts and dresses to your students’ schools. This clothing will help not only menstruators but also all students because of any accident occurring during school hours. Donate products to local afterschool centers, youth resources, your local Y or nonprofits designed to help families. I’m honored to have started a local chapter of I Support the Girls, an international nonprofit designed to get bras, underwear and menstrual products to people in need.
(I will happily accept donations of gently used or new bras, unopened packages of underwear, and menstrual products and get these to agencies and services that assist the homeless, domestic violence victims, families and our schools. Email istgfortwayne@gmail.com for more information.)
• Ask the teachers with classrooms near bathrooms to keep products on hand. One local nurse shared that many teachers have small backpacks hanging by the classroom door so students can grab them to take to the bathroom with them. The students know the products are there but don’t have to ask in front of their friends and classmates for one. Yes, we all know where the student is going when they do grab the backpack, but rest assured they have nothing to be embarrassed about. Been there, done that.
• Speaking of schools, think about your schools’ bathroom policies. Locking the bathrooms in between classes does not help menstruators. Setting a timer for how long a student can be gone to use the bathroom just adds more stress. Trust me when I say these students would rather be in class than deal with their menses mess.
Our children are required to attend school by law. The least we as a community can do is work to eliminate the menstrual roadblocks many of our students face.
Sarah Symonds LeBlanc is an associate professor of communication at Purdue University Fort Wayne.z