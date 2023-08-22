When a Montana judge sided with an alliance of student activists in their lawsuit charging state agencies had violated the students’ constitutional right to a clean and healthier environment, it could be because attorneys for the Treasure State offered a pitiful defense. “The state argued that even if Montana completely stopped producing CO2, it would not affect a global scale because states and countries around the world contribute to the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere,” the Associated Press reported after Montana District Court Judge Kathy Seeley’s Aug. 14 ruling.
It’s not as though the state was arguing against climate change or the state’s emissions, which Seeley judged as impacting Montana’s environment and harming and injuring youth. Instead, the state’s legal team conceded that Montana had no relief remedy – save for curbing its contribution.
A week later, Rahul Durai’s enthusiasm for Montana’s groundbreaking victory remains. The 17-year-old senior from West Lafayette is co-executive director of Confront the Climate Crisis, an organization of students started in September 2020 that advocates for bipartisan climate solutions in Indiana.
Durai knows this legal scenario likely will not play out in Indiana. Unlike Montana, which has a direct constitutional requirement to protect the environment, the Hoosier State has no such explicit mandate. And Indiana is a CO2 chuffing machine compared to Montana.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Indiana ranks No. 8 among states in total carbon dioxide emissions per million metric tons – 176.1. That puts us behind Louisiana but ahead of New York, which has twice as many residents. Montana ranked 45th among states, producing 28.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
Indiana’s supermajority underfunds the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The state’s second-largest lobbying group last session was energy, which spent more than $930,000 on lawmakers between Nov. 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, according to State Affairs Indiana.
It’s no wonder Indiana lawmakers have been slow to create a statewide climate solutions task force, an idea pushed by Confront the Climate Crisis for the past two legislative sessions. The bipartisan bill stalled the previous session after the Senate’s Environmental Affairs Committee chairman, Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, declined to call it for a vote.
The bill found support from groups as diverse as the Indiana Catholic Conference and Cummins, the Columbus, Indiana-based multinational firm that designs, manufactures and distributes engines, filtration and power-generation products.
Our state legislators may want to heed Durai and Confront the Climate Crisis for a few reasons. First, as Durai pointed out, there is enough evidence from international voices and Indiana scientists at its major educational institutions that the climate is changing, and humans have contributed to the speed of that change. Hoosiers and businesses, he said, are suffering from the effects of unprecedented extreme weather events.
Another critical reason deals with retaining the state’s youth. Durai referred to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s speech at Purdue University’s summer commencement on Aug. 5.
“The governor’s main theme was ‘Please stay in Indiana; please help our economy.’ I have an answer for the governor,” Durai said. “Show me and my peers that this state’s priorities align with our generation’s priorities – saving lives and our environment. We need action from our state leaders, and environmental action better be at the top of their list.”
We’ve been warned. Will we listen?