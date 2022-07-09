Known as the “sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D is essential to good health. Vitamin D deficiency in one’s diet is associated with a multitude of maladies including depression, heart disease and dementia.
However, hypervitaminosis D – overdosing on vitamin D – can have serious health consequences as well, report doctors in the journal BMJ Case Report.
Released earlier this week, physicians in Britain published a paper on the tale of a middle-aged man who, after meeting with a private nutritionist, began ingesting 20 different supplements daily, including gulping down 150,000 international units (IU) of vitamin D. That’s 375 times the recommended dose in the UK.
“(He) was referred to hospital by his family doctor after complaining of recurrent vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, leg cramps, tinnitus (ringing in the ear), dry mouth, increased thirst, diarrhea, and weight loss (28 lbs. or 12.7 kg),” the doctors reported in their paper.
“These symptoms had been going on for nearly three months and had started around one month after he began an intensive vitamin supplement regimen on the advice of a nutritional therapist.”
Tests showed he had hypervitaminosis D.
In the United States, the National Institutes for Health recommends 600 IU for people aged 1 to 70, and 800 IU for adults 71 and older. The recommended upper limit of the vitamin is 2,000 IU for older children and adults, according to a 2020 paper published in the Nelson Textbook Pediatrics.
When it comes to supplements, more isn’t better.