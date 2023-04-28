The next public meeting on the Fort Wayne Community School’s possible health and safety referendum will be at South Side High School next Thursday.
On Tuesday at North Side High School, the district rolled out its rationale for more money as it considers asking voters this November to support an eight-year safety and well-being referendum. The additional funding is for initiatives and equipment, such as weapons detectors at middle and high schools.
With nearly 34,000 students and employees and 65 buildings, Fort Wayne Community Schools would be the 30th most populous city in Indiana, ahead of places such as Valparaiso, Crown Point and Michigan City. With that in mind, it’s shocking to learn that the district’s security department has a staff of three.
FWCS anticipates the estimated maximum annual cost for taxpayers would be $76 based on the district’s average homestead property value of $167,325.
“I know it’s an investment,” FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel said Tuesday. “But here’s the bottom line: We have to do this. We have to have safer schools until things start to turn around in our world.”
Taking its case to the citizens is how democracy should work, as the district’s board must decide by June 12 whether to go through with the ballot measure.
Daniel said he couldn’t fathom requesting such equipment earlier in his career, but we live in difficult times. Weapons, particularly guns, are pervasive, as is the mentality that carrying a weapon is an answer to problems.
Looking at the Gun Violence Archive, the United States has experienced 172 mass shootings this year, which equates to nearly 1.5 per day. The same archive shows that 561 children younger than 17 have been killed in incidents involving guns.
Our country’s gun culture is out of control, with more guns than citizens. Of course, not everyone owning a pistol or rifle will use that weapon for nefarious purposes. But the prevalence of such weapons is shocking.
Fort Wayne Community Schools has confiscated nine guns this school year, according to Krista Stockman, FWCS’ director of communications and marketing.
The district wants to increase security by adding nine school resource officers and 56 student advocates, a new position for the district. Plans also include adding 17 mental health experts to bring the district total to 49. The district recently won a competitive U.S. Department of Education grant to build pipelines to add more mental health providers.
Consider this an investment in children growing up in a culture where violence is normalized and glorified.
Learning to navigate that world requires more than metal detectors and gun-carrying employees. A more proactive approach is to hire health experts, advocates and resource officers to build relationships with students and recognize potential issues before violence erupts.