Warning: Fort Wayne’s mosquito population is expected to be very high next week!
This is according to OFF!’s mosquito forecasting tool, OFF!Cast, which predicts local mosquito populations up to seven days in advance.
Mosquitos suck. The bite of a female itches, and these diminutive bloodsuckers sometimes transmit diseases including malaria. This is why World Mosquito Day – Aug. 20 – isn’t some random, silly observance. Indeed, the day’s date commemorates British doctor Sir Ronald Ross’s 1897 discovery that malaria was transmitted to humans via female anopheline mosquitoes. In 2020, more than 627,000 people died of malaria.
There are about 55 documented species of mosquitoes in Indiana, and about a dozen pose public health issues, reports Purdue University Extension. They transmit West Nile virus and several types of encephalitis.
Humans do affect larval development, particularly in bowls, cups, fountains, tires, barrels, vases and any other container storing water. Shady areas near trees, tall grass and shrubs are also good nurseries.
“In many cases, exposure to nuisance or vector mosquitoes can be significantly reduced or prevented without the use of pesticides by eliminating or preventing these conditions,” Purdue Extension advises.
There are itchy days ahead, so be safe.